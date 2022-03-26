Coronavirus update: 164 patients, 1,274 new cases, 7 deaths

As of Saturday morning, 164 people are hospitalized with severe, symptomatic Covid, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. 1,274 new coronavirus cases were identified in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the board says, while seven people who had contracted the virus died over the same time period.

In total, 366 people are hospitalized with Covid, as noted 164 of them with severe symptoms.

Of the 164, 97 people (59 percent) are unvaccinated and the remaining 41 percent (67 people) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

On average, over the past seven days, 1.1 vaccinated people per 100,000 of the vaccinated populace have contracted Covid per day, copared with 3.7 unvaccinated people per 100,000 of the unvaccinated population, per day, over the same period.

Thirty-five new Covid case files were opened up in hospitals in Estonia over the past 24 hours, 19 of them concerning people being hospitalized with symptomatic Covid.

Over the past 10 days, an average of 22.3 people per day have been admitted to hospital with symptomatic coronavirus.

Seven people who had contracted Covid passed away over the past 24 hours, two women, aged 82 and 87, and five men, aged 47, 73, 75, 81 and 86.

3,416 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past day, of which 1,274 returned positive, the board says.

On average, over the past seven days, 95 vaccinated people of the 100,000 fully vaccinated population have contracted Covid per day, compared with 104 unvaccinated people per day, of the 100,000 unvaccinated populace.

687 Covid vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, 52 of which were first-time doses.

As of Saturday morning, 442,906 people have received an additional or booster dose in Estonia.

The coverage of the entire Estonian population with two doses of vaccine stands at 63.4 percent, the Health Board says.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

