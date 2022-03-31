Minister: Goal is to avoid further restrictions in any new Covid waves

Coronavirus restrictions have become more lenient with each successive viral wave, health minister Tanel Kiik (Center) says, while the ultimate goal for subsequent waves is for the state to no longer have to impose any restrictions, weekly Maaleht writes.

Kiik told Maaleht (link in Estonian) that: "During the third and fourth waves, blanket closures have been avoided and there has been no nationwide implementation of remote learning," said Kiik, adding that the goal now is that the government should no longer have to impose restrictions due to the coronavirus.

This would, however, require responsible vaccination and booster dose uptake, he said.

Kiik is to propose to the cabinet the waiver of the face-mask obligation at Thursday's regular meeting, as a result of the trend for a fall in infections.

Kiik said that surges in the viral spread have always been accompanied by new strains, adding that he does not consider a new spread of the Omicron strain to be very likely.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!