Poll: Satisfaction with prime minister, cabinet up sharply since January

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Public satisfaction with the work of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and of the Reform-Center coalition government she heads up has risen by over 20 percentage points since January, according to a recent survey.

Forty-seven percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by Norstat on behalf of  Institute for the Study of Societal Issues (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), said they "approve" of Kallas' ability to perform her role as premier, compared with 43 percent who said they "disapprove". The remainder responded that they were unable to say either way.

As to the government itself, the survey polled respondents for their views on how well the government was going, with 59 percent saying "very well"/ "quite well" and 35 percent answering "quite badly" or "very badly".

A poll posing the same questions held in late January found 26 percent of respondents approving of Kallas' work and 35 percent expressing satisfactions in her government's performance.

That poll pre-dates Russia's invasion of Ukraine and came at a time when the government's popularity was at a low due to the soaring natural gas, electricity and heating prices.

When broken down by party preference, Reform voters expressed satisfaction both with the work of the prime minister and of the government, as did voters for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200.

While Center Party voters were mostly satisfied with the government's work, however, a majority of them were dissatisfied with the prime minister's work, they survey said.

Voters for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), along with Isamaa voters, a party also in opposition, were predominantly dissatisfied with the work of both prime minister and her government, according to the poll.

University of Tartu political scientist Martin Mõlder noted that Reform has found its leader and chief in the transformed security situation.

While public condemnation of the Reform Party and of Kaja Kallas, who became prime minister in late January 2021, was very common during the latter waves of the Covid crisis, as well as in the wake of the rising energy prices, it is now clear that both the party its leader have gained significant support, Mölder noted.

Norstat says it conducted its poll in the week March 21-28 and surveyed a little over a thousand Estonian citizens of voting age, via both 'phone and online questionnaires.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

President's office requests nearly €250,000 in additional funds from state

13:15

Coronavirus update: 145 patients, 1,165 new cases, 8 deaths

12:44

More than 600 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Wednesday

12:22

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

11:53

Poll: Satisfaction with prime minister, cabinet up sharply since January

11:20

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

10:55

ERR in Ukraine: Reporting directly from front line in Luhansk Oblast

10:24

Wrestler Epp Mäe through to European Championship final

09:50

Hospital heads: Vaccination needs to be reprioritized leading up to fall

09:21

Opposition politicians looking at possible infrastructure savings

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.03

Estonian PM: We need a NATO division

30.03

Watch again: Danish prime minister press conference from Tapa base Updated

30.03

Head of Rail Baltic Estonia: Construction stuck behind planning

29.03

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

30.03

LNG floating terminal in Estonia needs Finland, Latvia on board

30.03

Minister calls for ban on Yandex ride-hailing app in Estonia

30.03

Conscript in Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion dies at military camp Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: