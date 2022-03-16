Party ratings: Eesti 200 plateaus, support for Center low

The Reform Party has the support of 26.4 percent of people, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) 21.8 percent and the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 18.8 percent, the Norstat Eesti poll commissioned by NGO Institute for Societal Studies reveals.

Support for the ruling Reform Party has grown by 5.1 percent in the last five weeks, while the recent result suggests the momentum is slowing.

The Norstat poll suggests EKRE have managed to stabilize their rating in March (up 1 percent), following a downtrend since early February. If support for Eesti 200 has seen a new record almost every week since January, the recent result suggests support for the party has now plateaued.

The top three are followed by Reform's coalition partner the Center Party (16.4 percent), Social Democratic Party (7.6 percent) and Isamaa (6.7 percent). Support for Center is the lowest it has been since early 2019 when Norstat Eesti AS first launched its regular poll.

Coalition parties had the support of 42.8 percent of respondents and the opposition 36.1 percent.

The recent aggregate data is from February 15 to March 14 during which period 4,002 voting-age citizens were polled.

