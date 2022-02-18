Party ratings: Eesti 200 and EKRE leading, Center drops to fourth

Topping party ratings with relatively equal support in February were Eesti 200 and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), while the Center Party saw the biggest month-to-month change with a drop in support to 15 percent, the results of a poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS revealed.

Support for the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 stood at 23 and support for the opposition EKRE at 22 percent in February, up from 20 and down from 24 percent, respectively, compared with January results.

This also marks the first time that Eesti 200 has topped the polls conducted by any survey company as Estonia's most popular political party.

Support for the coalition Reform Party remained stable on month at 18 percent.

The coalition partner Center Party, however, saw a significant drop in support, from 20 percent in January to 15 percent this month.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) increased by one percentage point to 9 percent; support for the opposition Isamaa, meanwhile, remained unchanged on month at 7 percent.

Approximately 600-700 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over are polled each month by Turu-uuringute AS.

Party ratings from the 2019 Riigikogu elections through February 2022. Source: Turu-uuringute AS

