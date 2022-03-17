Center Party does not know the location of its agreement with United Russia

News
Center Party headquarters.
Center Party headquarters. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Secretary general of the Center Party, Andre Hanimägi, said that the party does not know the physical location of its now annulled cooperation agreement with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

ERR asked Center what happened to the physical document after the agreement was annulled and whether the party wanted to hand it over to the Estonian History Museum or Vabamu as a cautionary example.

"It is likely in a box somewhere from the time the party moved office. We cannot give you its exact location. I believe it is in a box in the archives," Hanimägi told ERR.

The secretary general added that an official letter was sent to notify United Russia of the agreement being scrapped.

No one in the party will be looking for the document. "Let it lie there, it is not a priority for us to find the document," Hanimägi said.

The council of the Center Party repealed the agreement on March 5.

The cooperation accord was signed by Center politicians Mailis Reps and Ain Seppik in 2004. The protocol was condemned and sharply criticized by virtually all other Riigikogu parties and widely seen as a tentacle of Russian politics in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.03

Utilitas plans to heat Tallinn with seawater, wastewater at peak times

17.03

Ukrainian refugees start to apply for temporary protection in Saaremaa

17.03

Supreme Court sentences mother to jail over HIV negligence death

17.03

Religious historian: In wartime, NATO won't come help us save our culture

17.03

Center Party does not know the location of its agreement with United Russia

17.03

US defense aid to Baltic States up $10 million in 2022

17.03

Almost 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

17.03

David Vseviov: It is impossible to live in a world ruled by fear

17.03

Isamaa chairman: We need to start EU refugee resettlement negotiations

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.03

Estonian Rescue Board creating evacuation plans for cities

16.03

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17.03

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia signs anti-war statement

16.03

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

16.03

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

16.03

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17.03

Isamaa chairman: We need to start EU refugee resettlement negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: