Center Party does not know the location of its agreement with United Russia

Secretary general of the Center Party, Andre Hanimägi, said that the party does not know the physical location of its now annulled cooperation agreement with Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.

ERR asked Center what happened to the physical document after the agreement was annulled and whether the party wanted to hand it over to the Estonian History Museum or Vabamu as a cautionary example.

"It is likely in a box somewhere from the time the party moved office. We cannot give you its exact location. I believe it is in a box in the archives," Hanimägi told ERR.

The secretary general added that an official letter was sent to notify United Russia of the agreement being scrapped.

No one in the party will be looking for the document. "Let it lie there, it is not a priority for us to find the document," Hanimägi said.

The council of the Center Party repealed the agreement on March 5.

The cooperation accord was signed by Center politicians Mailis Reps and Ain Seppik in 2004. The protocol was condemned and sharply criticized by virtually all other Riigikogu parties and widely seen as a tentacle of Russian politics in Estonia.

