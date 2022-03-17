Gallery: Jüri Ratas reelected as Riigikogu speaker

Jüri Ratas (Center) has been reelected for a second term as speaker of the Riigikogu, by a narrow margin following a vote at the chamber on Thursday.

Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Martin Helme (EKRE) have been returned as his deputies.

Ratas, who is Center Party leader, received 53 votes in favor at the 101-seat Riigikogu, 10 fewer than the March 2021 vote which saw him first installed as speaker – or President of the Riigikogu, to give it its official terminology.

Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder, running against Ratas, received 36 votes.

95 MPs took part in the vote; six MPs returned invalid ballot papers.

Hanno Pevkur received 52 votes and will be first vice-president, while Martin Helme, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader, picked up 32 votes and will be second vice-president, meaning the status quo remains with the deputy chairs also.

Ratas was first elected speaker in March 2021, a little over two months after he had had to step down as prime minister, following allegations of corruption at a Tallinn real estate development which were linked to his party. Pevkur and Helme were first installed as vice-presidents then also.

