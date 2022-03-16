Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

Head of the opposition Isamaa party Helir-Valdor Seeder will be running for president of the Riigikogu against incumbent Jüri Ratas at Thursday's Board of the Riigikogu election.

Regular Board of the Riigikogu elections will be held on Thursday where the opposition has set up leader of the Isamaa party, Helir-Valdor Seeder, as its common candidate. The Riigikogu will elect a president and two vice presidents.

Incumbent Jüri Ratas (Center) is also running and will almost certainty hold on to the position. Reform Party whip Mart Võrklaev told ERR that Reform will be backing Ratas as Center holding the position of Riigikogu president is part of the coalition agreement.

Head of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) Lauri Läänemets said that Center has not managed to be united in the two Ukraine support statements in the Riigikogu and that it took years of public pressure on Center to have it renounce its cooperation protocol with [Putin's] United Russia. "In this light, the Social Democrats cannot support Ratas, and I hope the Reform Party's security policy will be as firm in actions as it has been in words."

The Riigikogu is set to elect Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Martin Helme (Conservative People's Party) as vice presidents.

