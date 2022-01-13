Gallery: Isamaa protests energy price inflation on Toompea

Isamaa Party representatives organized a picket on Thursday in front of Stenbock House prior to a government cabinet sitting to express support for an electricity market reform and to demand specific steps from the government in solving the energy crisis.

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder said the picket took place in front of the Stenbock House, because the party thinks Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is avoiding Riigikogu discussions about the energy crisis. Seeder said Isamaa's proposed electricity market reform could help the current bureaucratic and ineffective support system.

Isamaa's proposed electricity market reform would create an additional opportunity for small consumers to choose an over-the-counter universal service instead of a package based on exchange prices. To ensure predictable energy prices for consumers, service providers would be reimbursed from the CO2 revenue, in accordance with EU rules.

--

