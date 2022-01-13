Gallery: Isamaa protests energy price inflation on Toompea

Galleries
Open gallery
21 photos
Galleries

Isamaa Party representatives organized a picket on Thursday in front of Stenbock House prior to a government cabinet sitting to express support for an electricity market reform and to demand specific steps from the government in solving the energy crisis.

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder said the picket took place in front of the Stenbock House, because the party thinks Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is avoiding Riigikogu discussions about the energy crisis. Seeder said Isamaa's proposed electricity market reform could help the current bureaucratic and ineffective support system.

Isamaa's proposed electricity market reform would create an additional opportunity for small consumers to choose an over-the-counter universal service instead of a package based on exchange prices. To ensure predictable energy prices for consumers, service providers would be reimbursed from the CO2 revenue, in accordance with EU rules.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.01

Kallas: NATO members Estonia, Norway share Russia situation understanding

13.01

Electricity consumption rises 10 percent on year to December despite prices

13.01

Kersna: Let us try to keep our heads cool, hearts warm and schools open

13.01

Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

13.01

Gallery: Isamaa protests energy price inflation on Toompea

13.01

Tallink Megastar engine failure incident investigation underway

13.01

Permanent roof not in the plans for Pirita Convent

13.01

The collective Putin and the collective West

13.01

'Melchior the Apothecary' release delayed until spring

13.01

Tartu starts paying out energy support compensation

13.01

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200 Updated

13.01

Food producers awaiting new government measures to alleviate energy prices

13.01

Prime minister: We are prepared to amend energy support measures

13.01

Gallery: Haapsalu library opens 'Year of Libraries'

13.01

Electricity sellers changing fixed contracts unliterally

13.01

Kontaveit, Kanepi Australian Open round one opponents announced

13.01

ERR correspondent: Western unity can be sensed at Russia-NATO negotiations

13.01

Estonian president: NATO will fight for every square centimeter

13.01

Kontaveit advances in Sydney after opponent retirement

13.01

Sports facilities managers facing doubled electricity bills

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

13.01

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

12.01

Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

13.01

Estonian president: NATO will fight for every square centimeter

12.01

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

13.01

Prime minister: We are prepared to amend energy support measures

12.01

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: