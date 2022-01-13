Tartu starts paying out energy support compensation

News
The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
News

Tartu City Government will start paying out compensation on Thursday to people seeking support for rising energy prices.

So far, almost 1,000 people have made claims for support. Today, almost 100 transfers will be made totaling €15,000.

The smallest payment will be €20 and the largest €900.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Mihkel Lees said: "We understand that many people are in a difficult situation and we are doing our best to get support to people's [bank] accounts as quickly as possible."

Applications can be submitted online or in person at Tartu Kaubamaja.             

More information can be found on the city's website at www.tartu.ee/energiatoetu

Energy prices have surged in recent months and for many people, bills have doubled. December's colder than usual weather has added to the problem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

The collective Putin and the collective West

15:23

'Melchior the Apothecary' release delayed until spring

14:55

Tartu starts paying out energy support compensation

14:52

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200 Updated

14:31

Food producers awaiting new government measures to alleviate energy prices

14:14

Prime minister: We are prepared to amend energy support measures

13:53

Gallery: Haapsalu library opens 'Year of Libraries'

13:27

Electricity sellers changing fixed contracts unliterally

12:43

Kontaveit, Kanepi Australian Open round one opponents announced

12:42

ERR correspondent: Western unity can be sensed at Russia-NATO negotiations

12:22

Estonian president: NATO will fight for every square centimeter

12:08

Kontaveit advances in Sydney after opponent retirement

11:42

Sports facilities managers facing doubled electricity bills

11:15

First Riigikogu spring session sitting ends after 39 minutes

11:11

Prime minister: Michal pensioner energy bill support solely his idea

10:37

Estonia's NATO ambassador: Russia must soon decide which path to take

10:32

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

10:05

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

09:34

Ministry secretary general: NATO resolve unanimous

09:03

Gallery: First day of skating European championships sees world record

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

10:05

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

11.01

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths

12.01

Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

12.01

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

10:32

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

12.01

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

12.01

Siim Kallas: Crises require common sense

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: