Tartu starts paying out energy support compensation

Tartu City Government will start paying out compensation on Thursday to people seeking support for rising energy prices.

So far, almost 1,000 people have made claims for support. Today, almost 100 transfers will be made totaling €15,000.

The smallest payment will be €20 and the largest €900.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Mihkel Lees said: "We understand that many people are in a difficult situation and we are doing our best to get support to people's [bank] accounts as quickly as possible."

Applications can be submitted online or in person at Tartu Kaubamaja.

More information can be found on the city's website at www.tartu.ee/energiatoetu

Energy prices have surged in recent months and for many people, bills have doubled. December's colder than usual weather has added to the problem.

