Minister: Coalition will reach agreement on energy subsidies

The coalition will reach an agreement on energy price compensation today and there is no crisis within the government, Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said on Monday.

"I think the coalition will come up with solutions today," Sutt told radio show "Vikerhommik".

Asked about the atmosphere inside the coalition, the minister denied rumors parties are holding talks to form a new coalition. He said he will continue to cooperate with Center Party ministers and had spoken with the Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas (Center) and Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) over the weekend.

"We are looking forward to the coalition council meeting. And, as I said, we will reach these agreements today, because Estonia needs stability on these issues of coronavirus, the energy and security crisis, and that is also the goal of our government," Sutt said.

He said the government will review all the proposals put forward so far. "I do not think that any proposal should be excluded simply because it seems inappropriate at first glance," the minister said.

Center Party Chairman Jüri Ratas, said proposals from the opposition will also be discussed.

