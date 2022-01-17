Ratas: Time for discussions will run out at some point

Jüri Ratas (Center).
Jüri Ratas (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The government coalition of Reform and Center did not reach an agreement on energy price compensation measures at the coalition council meeting on Monday. Center Party chairman Jüri Ratas told ERR that there is a management crisis ongoing in the government. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) announced she will be making a political statement on Tuesday.

The two parties discussed compensating people for the recent soaring energy prices. "There is no agreement and we will have to have more of these discussions in the coming days and hours, because Center Party's position is very clear - we need support fast. We need universal measures for our residents and our companies. The heating period is currently ongoing. If there are no support measures, we think there is a management crisis," Ratas said.

The Riigikogu speaker and previous prime minister steered away from calling it a government crisis, however. "I would not like to go that far today and say it is an impossible government crisis. It is not an ideological idea, but a pragmatic necessity in regards to the well-being of Estonian people," Ratas said.

"The measures that provide support must be as possible and as fast as possible. Center Party is always ready to discuss, but these discussions will just end at some point. Time will run out," the Center chair said, adding that a coalition council meeting also took place on Sunday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote a letter to the Riigikogu speaker on Monday, in which she announced she would be making a political statement regarding the energy price inflation on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

