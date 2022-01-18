President: Government must govern and make decisions

President Alar Karis urged the government to come together and find a solution to the energy price compensation issue on Monday evening after a meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Karis wrote on social media late Monday night that he had spoken to Kallas about the energy price crisis and the state of the coalition. He said when energy prices are high, aid must reach all those in need as soon as possible.

Karis also outlined the responsibilities of the government.

"Four simple principles: the government must govern and make decisions; aid must reach all those who need it as soon as possible; solutions must be found to alleviate the current price shock in the future; all parties are equally responsible for the governing coalition," Karis wrote.

The president said a decision is needed as there are other crises that need the attention of the government and parliament.

Members of the Reform and Center coalition parties met for discussions on Monday but did not reach an agreement.

Center wants additional new measures to be quickly introduced while Reform wants more time to analyze the current measures and to create targetted help.

Energy prices are currently at a record high. On Monday, Tallinn's website crashed due to the number of applications submitted on the first day.

The opposition is threatening to hold a vote of no confidence in the prime minister if no solution is found.

Kallas will make a political statement at 10 a.m.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

