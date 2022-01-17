Former PM: Government should discuss all energy compensation proposals

Former prime minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) said he hopes the government will discuss all possible energy price compensation measure proposals on Monday to support people struggling with electricity bills.

"I hope the government finally realizes how serious the situation is and will begin discussing the proposals known to the public, no matter if they sound populist or not," Ansip told portal Delfi (link in Estonian).

On Monday, the government coalition parties (Reform and Center) will discuss the energy price situation at a coalition council meeting. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has noted that Center went over their coalition partner's head by publishing their compensation measure proposals, Center chairman and previous prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said he informed Kallas of the proposals.

Last week, Center Party proposed that the state could compensate all household consumers for 50 percent of their gas and electricity consumption and legal entities for the electricity network fee in full. Center's proposal would be in effect from January to March and would cost the state an estimated €170 million, the party announced on Wednesday. Reform Party does not see this as a reasonable measure.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said on Monday morning that the government will reach an agreement on energy price compensation measures and that there is no crisis within the government.

Record electricity, district heating and natural gas prices have been posted and posted again since the autumn, part of a wider trend which goes far beyond Estonia.

