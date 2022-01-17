Former PM: Government should discuss all energy compensation proposals

News
Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Former prime minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) said he hopes the government will discuss all possible energy price compensation measure proposals on Monday to support people struggling with electricity bills.

"I hope the government finally realizes how serious the situation is and will begin discussing the proposals known to the public, no matter if they sound populist or not," Ansip told portal Delfi (link in Estonian).

On Monday, the government coalition parties (Reform and Center) will discuss the energy price situation at a coalition council meeting. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has noted that Center went over their coalition partner's head by publishing their compensation measure proposals, Center chairman and previous prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said he informed Kallas of the proposals.

Last week, Center Party proposed that the state could compensate all household consumers for 50 percent of their gas and electricity consumption and legal entities for the electricity network fee in full. Center's proposal would be in effect from January to March and would cost the state an estimated €170 million, the party announced on Wednesday. Reform Party does not see this as a reasonable measure.

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said on Monday morning that the government will reach an agreement on energy price compensation measures and that there is no crisis within the government.

Record electricity, district heating and natural gas prices have been posted and posted again since the autumn, part of a wider trend which goes far beyond Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:38

Dutch NATO warship patroling Baltic Sea

13:07

Tartu names Paavo Matsin as new city writer

12:38

First day of energy compensation applications crashes Tallinn sites

12:07

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia

11:42

Hiiumaa ferry reduces services due to storm Updated

11:27

Demonstration held outside Russian Embassy to support Alexey Navalny

11:02

Former PM: Government should discuss all energy compensation proposals

10:34

Health Board: 309 hospitalized patients, 2,104 new cases, 5 deaths

10:21

Gallery: Jõgeva weather station celebrates 100th birthday

09:56

Minister: Coalition will reach agreement on energy subsidies

09:29

Defense ministry: Increased number of allied troops would be accommodated

08:56

Charities see need for permenant soup kitchen in Tallinn

08:25

Low teacher salaries hindering IT specialties in universities

07:39

Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

16.01

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

16.01

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

16.01

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

07:39

Storm, strong winds to hit Estonia on Monday

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

16.01

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

16.01

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

10:34

Health Board: 309 hospitalized patients, 2,104 new cases, 5 deaths

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: