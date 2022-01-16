Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas.
Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Coalition partners Reform Party and Center Party will meet on Monday to look for solutions to soaring energy prices. Center leader Jüri Ratas said that the opposition's ideas will also be discussed.

The coalition has agreed to meet on Monday instead of Sunday as per Jüri Ratas' initial proposal.

"I have proposed meeting as soon as possible because people and companies need rapid and straightforward solutions. I offered to meet on Sunday, while I gather the coalition partner needs time to make calculations, which is why the coalition is currently set to convene at 1 p.m. on Monday," Ratas said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) did not rule out consultations before Monday. Ratas will not be in Estonia on Monday and has promised to attend via video conference.

Political scientist Martin Mölder said that the coalition will likely reach an agreement.

"The crisis or crises the government must address hit the average voter hard and leave them out in the cold. Solutions will be found. They might not be optimal solutions, they may be temporary and costly, but I think there will be an agreement of some sort," Mölder said.

Talking about the health of the coalition, Mölder said that things are not good if the partners exchange sharp remarks via the media. That said, he does not hold it likely the coalition will fall apart.

"The Reform Party cannot remove itself from the government. It also cannot afford to change its leader mid-race. While Center could remove itself, I don't think the crisis is serious enough to merit such drastic action. Nor is it sensible for opposition parties to seek a place in the government right now," Mölder said.

Riigikogu elections are over a year away and the opposition is poised to score points by keeping up criticism of the government.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

