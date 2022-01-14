Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

Applications to receive compensation to mitigate the increase in electricity, gas and district heating costs in Tallinn can be submitted from Monday, January 17.

An electronic application form is scheduled to open on Monday on the city government's website (link in Estonian).

As an alternative, it is possible to register an appointment at the social welfare department of the district administration, where a member of staff will assist the applicant in submitting their application, Tallinn city government announced via press release on Friday.

Tallinn has also launched an energy subsidy information hotline on 600 6300. The number can be used by residents and housing associations for advice on energy subsidies. The line is open from 8.15 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on Mondays, from 8.15 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 8.15 a.m. to 3.45 p.m. on Fridays.

Self-service electronic application should be preferred, as it allows applications in less time and also helps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Digitally literate people are also encouraged to help their loved ones to apply online.

Information on whether a family is eligible to receive support and how much it would be is provided by the energy compensation calculator developed by the Ministry of Finance.

The energy subsidy will be paid by the social welfare department of the district where the person is registered as living. The maximum number of months that can be compensated at a time is five, so to avoid excessive bureaucracy it is possible to apply for subsidy for multiple months at a time, provided the applicant can withstand it. The compensation can be claimed for part of the expenses incurred and to be incurred between September last year and March this year. To be eligible for energy subsidy for the costs of September, applications must be submitted in February at the latest. In March, you can apply for compensation of expenses incurred since October, the city government said.

The energy subsidy is paid to individuals or families whose average net income is below the median wage in 2021. In 2022, this will be €1,126 for a person living alone, €1,689 for a household of two adults and €2,365 for a family of two adults and two children under 14.

On the basis of documents submitted by the applicant showing the amount of energy consumed and the consequent cost, the subsidy will be paid on 80 percent of the cost of energy exceeding 12 cents per kWh for electricity, €0.49 per kWh for gas and €0.78 per kWh for district heating.

For more information on the energy subsidy measure, see Tallinn city government's website here. Tartu has already began making compensation payments, more information is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!