Almost 500 households in Tartu apply for energy support measure

News
A sign for energy subsidy applications.
A sign for energy subsidy applications. Source: ERR
News

Almost 500 households in Estonia's second-largest city Tartu have applied for support to help cover the cost of soaring energy bills.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" went along to the first day of in-person applications in Tartu Kaubamaja on Tuesday and reported the response was small. Online applications, which opened every weeks ago, have been more popular.

According to estimates based on salary data, it is thought 20,000 households in the city may apply for the benefit in the coming months.

Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said the number of electronic applications has grown rapidly: "If a few days ago we had a couple of hundred applications, we can now say about 450 applications have been submitted electronically."

The council has already been shown with energy bills for more than €1,000. It hopes to start making payments this week.

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

