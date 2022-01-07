Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

There are a couple of thousand state-owned energy group Eesti Energia clients who are set to receive an electricity bill worth more than €1,000 for the month of December.

Around half of Eesti Energia's private clients have already received their bills for December.

Spokesperson Priit Luts told ERR that some clients on fixed-price contracts even saw cheaper bills year-on-year for December, but stock exchange price contracts went up five-fold in some cases.

"Our clients are affected by electricity inflation in different ways. There are those that had signed a fixed-price contract earlier and they might have even seen a smaller bill, because the state compensates half the network fee. The price increase affects those with stock exchange prices the most. Their bill could have increased five-fold, depending on their consumption," Luts noted.

"There are always clients with higher consumption in a portfolio with 400,000 clients. A bill larger than €1,000 is set to head out to some 2,000 clients," the energy group spokesperson said.

Applications for energy compensation have opened

As of Thursday, some 200 Tartu residents had already applied for energy bill compensation, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The support measure is available for households with a median income of €1,126 net for one adult and €2,365 for a family with two children. All kilowatt hours costing more than €0.12 will be compensated by the state. The same income threshold will also be used for gas bill compensation (starting from €49/MWh) and district heating (starting from €78/MWh).

Currently, applications in Tartu are only available online, but the city will open an application office in Tartu Kaubamaja and four district centers next week. Applications are also open in Pärnu.

Tallinn will begin accepting applications on January 17, the city's information number is 600 63 00. Applications can be presented in the city's application portal or by going to the city government offices. Estonia's northeastern border city Narva will also accept applications from January 17.

Information on whether a family is eligible to receive support and how much it would be is provided by the energy compensation calculator developed by the Ministry of Finance.

