Isamaa chairman calls for electricity market reform

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The chairman of the opposition Isamaa party has called for electricity market reform due to rapidly rising prices.

Writing on social media on Sunday, Helir-Valdor Seeder said: "The shocking energy bills that have reached people in recent days and the completely abnormal, bureaucratic and confusing application system clearly show that we need electricity market reform."

He said consumers who are "overwhelmed" by their bills have had to turn to municipalities for help but it has taken the government four months to come up with a support system and no money will be handed out until February.

Seeder said this shows the state has not been able to offer help or find a solution in the long run.

"The sharp rise in energy prices clearly shows that Estonia needs electricity market reform. With the electricity market reform, people will have the freedom to buy electricity over-the-counter and the state will compensate the producer for the CO2 quota price," the party chairman said.

Seeder urged people not to condemn families. "This is not only a concern for people living on the brink of subsistence but also a situation that impoverishes families with children and the Estonian middle class," he said.

The party has already initiated a bill to temporarily reduce VAT on energy prices.

Former Minister of Economic Affairs Meelis Atonen (Reform) criticized Seeder's plan on social media and warned against this kind of reform calling it "populist talk".

He also called the VAT reduction bill "an embarrassing desire to grab taxpayers' money".

Last week, Estonian public figures started sharing their electricity bills on social media to show the differences. For some, the prices had more than doubled compared to last year, Postimees' Elu24 portal reported (link in Estonian).

Why are prices so high?

Energy prices, especially gas, have increased around the world in recent months, the BBC reports.

Reasons include:

  • A cold winter in Europe last year (2020) put pressure on supplies and, as a result, stored gas supplies were low;
  • A relatively windless summer meant it was difficult to replenish those supplies;
    There's been increased demand from Asia - especially China - for liquefied
  • natural gas.;
  • There are a number of technical and geopolitical issues at play as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:54

Estonian consul in Kazakstan: The situation is calm in the capital

12:26

Scientific council: Government to be informed of recommendations first

11:59

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

11:29

Drivers advised to take test in winter to beat long queues

10:58

Sildaru wins second World Cup slopestyle competition this season

10:32

Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Russia-US, NATO talks unlikely to give clear result says Estonian MEP

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

09:29

Statistics: Estonia's foreign trade breaking records

09:08

Kontaveit opens 2022 with straight-set victory Updated

08:56

Isamaa chairman calls for electricity market reform

08:34

Ida-Viru County industrial park to develop business airfield near Narva

08:11

Kristjan Ilves finishes fourth at Val di Fiemme Updated

09.01

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

09.01

Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

09.01

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

09.01

Kelly Sildaru second in half-pipe competition at Mammoth Mountain

08.01

Electricity daily price to drop 10 percent between Saturday and Sunday

08.01

National team striker Erik Sorga signs with IFK Göteborg

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

09.01

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

09.01

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08:11

Kristjan Ilves finishes fourth at Val di Fiemme Updated

09:53

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: