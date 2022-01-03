Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

News
Balti jaam rail station.
Balti jaam rail station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Train fares in Estonia will rise by almost 10 percent from January 1. Elron said energy prices and infrastructure changes are to blame.

The company said in a statement in December that rising diesel and electricity prices mean ticket prices must rise. Until now, ticket prices have been the same for two more than years, Elron said.

"The projected costs for energy, ie electricity and diesel, in 2022 are 45 percent higher than in 2020, which is €2.5 million higher, and railway use or infrastructure charges are 16 percent, or more than €3 million more," Elron explained.

The company's state subsidy will not entirely cover the cost.

The price of a local ticket will increase between 10 and 40 cents and by an average of €1 on longer routes.

The maximum price of a Tallinn-Tartu ticket will rise from €12.5 to €13.6. The maximum fare for a Tallinn-Rapla or Tallinn-Aegviidu trip will be €3.7 instead of €3.4, the company said.

It will still be possible to buy a reduced ticket before travel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

09:55

Brown bear chosen as 2022's Animal of the Year

09:33

State railway manager promises to improve and tidy up railway platforms

09:11

Journalists: Covid council overhaul necessary but mishandled

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

08:13

RMK restored more than 3,200 hectares of degraded wetlands in 2021

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

02.01

Hiiumaa Military Museum to turn 15 this year

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Taltech creates green turn energy specialist study module

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

02.01

President Alar Karis: I know we can do it together

02.01

War of Independence casualties to be remembered Monday

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: