Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

Train fares in Estonia will rise by almost 10 percent from January 1. Elron said energy prices and infrastructure changes are to blame.

The company said in a statement in December that rising diesel and electricity prices mean ticket prices must rise. Until now, ticket prices have been the same for two more than years, Elron said.

"The projected costs for energy, ie electricity and diesel, in 2022 are 45 percent higher than in 2020, which is €2.5 million higher, and railway use or infrastructure charges are 16 percent, or more than €3 million more," Elron explained.

The company's state subsidy will not entirely cover the cost.

The price of a local ticket will increase between 10 and 40 cents and by an average of €1 on longer routes.

The maximum price of a Tallinn-Tartu ticket will rise from €12.5 to €13.6. The maximum fare for a Tallinn-Rapla or Tallinn-Aegviidu trip will be €3.7 instead of €3.4, the company said.

It will still be possible to buy a reduced ticket before travel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!