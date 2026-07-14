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Elron raises ticket prices for services within Tallinn from August

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Passengers entering one of Elron's newest Škoda passenger trains.
Passengers entering one of Elron's newest Škoda passenger trains. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Passenger train company Elron will raise the price of single tickets for journeys within Tallinn and on suburban routes by between five and ten cents from August.

The changes affect zones one and two in the eastern, southern and western directions, and start on August 1.

A Zone 1 single ticket will rise from €2.10 to €2.20, while a two-zone single ticket will cost €2.55 instead of €2.50.

Elron said the price change is linked to the continued rise in input costs.

"Changes were made in the other zones last year, and with the change taking place at the beginning of August, we are harmonizing prices across the zones," Rauno Riiner, head of Elron's suburban services, said.

"This will not affect Tallinn residents' right to free travel," he added.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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