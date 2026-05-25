Nearness of railroad increasingly important in real estate decisions in Estonia

A new commuter rail belt is emerging around Tallinn where people favor nature and more affordable living while still wanting to maintain quick connections to the capital.

Real estate listings and buyer preferences show that people are deliberately leaving urban environments, while at the same time unwilling to give up the jobs and services available in Tallinn or Tartu. The ideal living environment is within a 40-minute commute. As a newer trend, proximity to rail connections is playing an important role.

Housing choices increasingly reflect the intersection of real estate, regional policy, transportation, quality of life, demographics and personal values. A new commuter rail belt is emerging around Tallinn where people prefer nature, smaller communities and more affordable living while still wanting to maintain quick access to the capital, said Tallinn University of Technology emeritus professor Dago Antov.

"Studies have shown that a reasonable commute time people are still willing to accept — whether traveling to work or back home — is up to around 45 minutes. At least in Estonia," Antov explained.

In recent years, the Keila, Saue and Rapla directions have become more attractive, along with the former summer cottage area of Kloogaranna where housing is far cheaper than in Tallinn but rail connections remain good. Antov said a kind of commuter rail belt is now emerging around Tallinn.

"Maybe not exactly around the railway stations themselves, but many people use the park-and-ride option because station parking lots are already fairly full in the mornings."

Many Nordic cities have already moved toward rail-based suburban development. According to Antov, residential areas there were deliberately developed primarily in places with good transport connections.

"If we place people in areas without good connections, it often means car dependency. That leads to more traffic congestion and also creates more problems in the city itself, rather than where those people actually live. Railways have enormous carrying capacity and speeds that can compete with cars, so this is a completely natural process."

Statistics from the Land and Spatial Development Board show that 54 percent of real estate transactions last year took place outside Tallinn and Tartu.

According to real estate portals, the average price of a three-room apartment in a renovated building in Tallinn is around €200,000, compared with €80,000 in Rapla. House prices show a similar pattern — properties located 50 kilometers from Tallinn cost roughly half as much.

Marek Kirjanen, board member of the real estate agency Uus Maa, said that 50 kilometers is effectively the limit, while proximity to rail connections is also important.

"As soon as you cross the city boundary, prices are already completely different. At the same time, commuting from Rapla does not take much longer. This is definitely one direction that is developing. Kose has also grown quite rapidly in recent years and prices there have risen very quickly."

An Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Human geographer Rivo Noorkõiv predicted that population movement into the municipalities surrounding Tallinn will continue for at least another 10 years.

"Looking at demographic trends, there will eventually be limits to this. In 10 years, we can assume that Estonia's overall population will decline, but Tallinn's role and the role of the surrounding area within that population will grow. I do not really see a larger movement back to the countryside because people want better services and are willing to make sacrifices for that," Noorkõiv said.

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