Rural homes cheaper in Finland than in Estonia

Old rural houses in Finland can often cost less than in Estonia, where sellers are typically in no rush to cut asking prices even after time on the market.

Potential homebuyers in Estonia are willing to pay around €500 a month a mortgage, an April Luminor survey found. With a 20-year term and 15 percent down payment, that points to a home price around €100,000.

On popular Finnish real estate portal etuovi.com, you can currently find more than 900 listings in that range. Estonia's kv.ee, meanwhile, has 185.

That gap widens for newer homes, built this century. The Finnish portal has 90 listings in that price bracket; Estonia has just two, plus a few summer cottages.

In the €30,000–50,000 price range, Estonia has just over 200 listings, many of them unfinished shells, fire-damaged properties or slated for demolition. Some 35 — mostly near Lake Peipus or in Ida-Viru County — might be livable, if you're okay with a dry toilet and no running water.

Finland offers more than 700 homes in that range, most move-in ready with indoor plumbing, electricity and even basic kitchens. They may be remote and less than ideally insulated, but still offer more basic amenities within the asking price.

Marko Vierto of Huoneistokeskus said prices in Finland have fallen over the past three years, especially outside major cities.

"In Eastern Finland, prices have dropped by about 25 percent," he said, adding that large cities have seen declines of under 6 percent.

As in Estonia, demand is shaped by interest rates and energy costs. Older rural homes draw fewer young buyers, pushing prices down.

Online real estate platforms. Source: ERR

"People's renovation skills have declined, so fixing up a house costs money," Vierto said, noting banks are often reluctant to finance such properties. As a result, buyers need strong equity and funds for repairs.

"Let's just say there are fewer young buyers for these properties today than 10 years ago," he added.

Higher asking prices, less of a hurry

Greater price transparency may also play a role. In Finland, transaction prices are easy to access; in Estonia they are harder to find.

Uus Maa real estate market expert Risto Vähi said sellers in Estonia sometimes overestimate value.

"Most of the prices we talk about are asking prices," he said, acknowledging that while overpricing does occur, it's nonetheless asking prices that often shape those of future listings in turn.

Holding costs also differ. In Finland, unused property carries higher land taxes and upkeep costs. For a 1,500-square-meter plot with a 150-square-meter house, annual land tax alone can approach €1,000, Vierto said.

In Estonia, low land taxes means less pressure to sell, so owners can wait.

"Many owners here don't feel pressure to sell," Vähi said, adding that they'll often reject early offers and hold out for a higher price.

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