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Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

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Artist's rendition of the Volta Skai B-tower.
Artist's rendition of the Volta Skai B-tower. Source: Endover
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A Tallinn apartment which recently sold for €4 million is reportedly the most expensive transaction in Estonian real estate history.

The property is a 340-square-meter apartment which takes up an entire floor at the Volta Skai development in North Tallinn.

The developer, Endover, opened the apartments and commercial premises in the second of the two Volta Skai towers, in the Volta quarter just west of Kalamaja, with the first apartments due to be finished in the fall.

Endover CEO Roul Tutt said the transaction demonstrates Estonia's "real estate market is not standing still even in more challenging times."

The apartment's interior architecture was designed according to the buyer's personal preferences, and it boasts a nearly 300-square-meter terrace, commanding views of the Old Town and Tallinn Bay.

Real estate portal Citify reported activity in Tallinn's new builds market picked up somewhat in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. A total of 825 transactions were concluded in Tallinn's new developments January to June 2026, compared with 724 over the same time-frame last year.

So far this year, 14 real estate transactions valued at €1 million and more have been registered in Estonia.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

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