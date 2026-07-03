Government moves to restrict property ownership by Russian and Belarusian citizens

Estonia plans to ban the acquisition of real estate across the country by Russian and Belarusian citizens without long‑term residence permits, companies from those countries, and legal entities under their control.

The aim of amending the Real Estate Acquisition Restrictions Act is to reduce the risk that hostile states could use property in Estonia for intelligence or influence operations, sabotage planning or establishing strategically important footholds, the government press service said.

The government would get the authority to designate states whose citizens and companies pose a security or public‑order risk through property ownership. Initially, Russia and Belarus are planned to be listed.

The ban would apply to Russian and Belarusian citizens who do not hold a long‑term residence permit or permanent right of residence in Estonia. It would also extend to companies registered in Russia and Belarus, as well as legal entities registered elsewhere if their beneficial owner falls under the restriction.

The restriction would apply across Estonia and cover apartment ownership, building rights and acquisition of a share of real estate. The law would not be retroactive and would not strip anyone of property they already own. The ban also would not apply to Russian and Belarusian citizens who hold long‑term residence permits or permanent residence rights in Estonia. Renting or leasing property would remain allowed.

The Belarusian embassy in Tallinn, Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

In justified cases, the government could grant permission to acquire property if the transaction does not undermine the purpose of the restriction.

Compliance checks will include verifying the beneficial owner of a legal entity and their citizenship. Checks will be carried out during real‑estate transactions or transfer procedures by notaries, bailiffs, bankruptcy trustees, state property administrators and the Land and Spatial Data Agency.

Interior minister Igor Taro said Estonia must close off opportunities that a hostile state could exploit in the current security environment.

"Russia has shown it uses every tool at its disposal — from military force to intelligence, influence and sabotage. Real estate can also provide opportunities to establish permanent support points, gather information or prepare activities near strategic sites. Estonia should not allow citizens of aggressor states or companies under their control to acquire property here without restrictions," Taro said.

Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"The restriction must work in substance, not just on paper. That means it cannot be bypassed by setting up a company in Estonia or another EU country to buy property. What matters is who actually controls the company and whose interests the property is being acquired for," he added.

Latvia and Finland have already introduced similar restrictions.

The estimated impact on the real‑estate market is small. Based on 2025 transaction data, the restriction would have affected roughly 600 transactions.

The law is planned to take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!