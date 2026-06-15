X!

Estonia spares state firm executives from financial disclosures

News
The
The "Superministry" building in Tallinn, so-called because it houses around half of Estonia's 11 ministries, including the Ministry of Finance. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Finance Ministry has decided not to require managers of state-owned companies to disclose their financial interests, arguing that concerns about privacy outweigh the potential public benefit.

Postimees wrote on Monday that currently members of parliament, ministers, political advisers, senior civil servants, and heads of government agencies must submit declarations of interest. These declarations allow anyone to see how much individuals involved in governing Estonia earn annually, what their debt burden is, and what real estate, vehicles, securities, and business holdings they own.

However, managers of state-owned companies, state foundations, and some government agencies are exempt from this requirement — unless the supervising ministry deems it necessary. As a result, the financial interests of the heads of organizations such as RMK, the Health Insurance Fund, the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Elering, Eesti Raudtee, Tallinn Airport, the Port of Tallinn, and Rail Baltic Estonia are not publicly visible.

In other words, the ministry selectively decides which state-owned companies and the leaders of their subordinate institutions must submit declarations.

The Ministry of Finance believes such a measure would be too intrusive for company executives. The Ministry did not consider it appropriate to introduce a universal declaration requirement. In its view, the privacy of managers of state-owned companies outweighs the public interest. Declarations of interest are considered ineffective as a tool for preventing corruption.

"The requirement carries the risk of discouraging strong private-sector experts from serving on supervisory boards, while its effectiveness in detecting bad intentions would unfortunately remain limited," said Solveig Niitra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance.

Niitra added to Postimees that the decision not to impose a requirement for managers of state-owned companies to submit declarations of economic interests is made at the ministerial level (currently Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi), meaning it is a political decision.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Argo Ideon

Source: Postimees

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Evelin Allas: Are young people really as passive as we think?

12:39

Estonian owners sell major bus company to a Nordic-based fund

12:17

Estonian beekeepers hope new labeling requirements will result in a fairer market

11:26

Exhibition 'Our Tartu' wins special prize at European Museum of the Year awards

11:14

Estonian experts warn of risks as US eyes military drawdown in Europe Updated

10:40

Estonia spares state firm executives from financial disclosures

09:54

New school building in Tallinn becomes a third more expensive over 2 years

08:31

Opposition promises to slash taxes despite Estonia's growing fiscal deficit

07:57

Emergency Response Center wants to introduce two-way video calls

14.06

Van Gogh immersive exhibition to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.06

Van Gogh immersive exhibition to open in Tallinn's Telliskivi

14.06

New observation tower opens in Harku Municipality

12.06

Estonians marry less and divorce more often

14.06

Estonia's Sunly to build the most powerful hybrid energy park in the Baltics

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

14.06

Margus Tsahkna: The evil behind the June deportation has not disappeared

14.06

Estonian intel: 82% of foiled terrorist attacks in Ukraine involved Telegram agents

14.06

Gallery: June mass deportations remembered in Tallinn with 'Wagon of Tears'

14.06

Gallery: Ingrian Finns hold dance festival in Estonia's Paide

13.06

Nearly 500 abandoned fishing nets pulled from Estonian side of Lake Peipus

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo