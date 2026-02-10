X!

Estonia holds on to 12th spot in corruption perception index

News
Police and Border Guard Board mugs, publicizing its anti-corruption bureau.
Police and Border Guard Board mugs, publicizing its anti-corruption bureau. Source: PPA
News

Estonia remains in 12th place in Transparency International's global Corruption Perceptions Index, the same as last year, tying with Australia, Hong Kong and Ireland.

According to Transparency International, the countries perceived as having the lowest levels of corruption globally are Denmark (89 points), Finland (88) and Singapore (84).

Estonia's score has improved from 64 points in 2012 to 76 points, but has remained steady for the past three years. The report notes that more work is needed in areas such as lobbying transparency, whistleblower protection and political party funding disclosure.

"At a time when Europe faces serious challenges — from the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions to increasing societal polarization — we need effective governance, a healthier political culture and independent, honest institutions that genuinely serve the public interest more than ever before," said Taavi Saat, chair of the board of Transparency International Estonia, in a press release.

"To rebuild public trust, we must take concrete steps to increase accountability among those in power. One of the first and most necessary steps in Estonia is to reform the legislation on political party financing," he said. "It is also crucial to raise awareness about the opportunities created by the new whistleblower protection law and to implement a whistleblower support center in Estonia."

According to Saat, attitudes toward whistleblowers still need improvement in Estonia. In response, Transparency International Estonia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, has launched a project to better inform whistleblowers about their rights and protections. "In the coming years, we are placing special focus on raising awareness about corruption prevention in the private sector," he added.

The Corruption Perceptions Index assesses the perceived level of public sector corruption and policymaking integrity based on assessments by external experts and businesspeople. Scores range from 0 to 100, with 0 indicating high corruption and 100 very low corruption.

Transparency International noted that, for the first time in over a decade, the global average score in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is declining.

Out of 182 countries, 122 received a score below 50. Only five countries scored above 80, compared to 12 a decade ago.

Among the Baltic states, Estonia (76) significantly outperforms Latvia (60) and Lithuania (65), which rank 37th and 28th, respectively.

The countries with the worst perceived public sector corruption are South Sudan (9 points), Somalia (9) and Venezuela (10).

The Corruption Perceptions Index is a composite of assessments from up to 13 independent studies and expert groups. It does not reflect corruption in the private sector or money laundering cases.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

17:41

Estonian sports museum showcases country's first ever Winter Olympics appearance

17:06

Estonia holds on to 12th spot in corruption perception index

16:37

Gallery: Estonian Olympic champ Erika Salumäe biopic premieres in Tallinn

15:59

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

15:53

Riigikogu presidential election votes set for early September

15:28

Lithuania removes Estonian skating coach from Winter Olympics team

14:55

Expert on Epstein files: Who exactly benefits from the chaos?

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

09.02

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo