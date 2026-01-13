Police launch investigation into SDE leader's use of expenses benefits

The Central Criminal Police has launched a criminal investigation into possible misuse of expense allowances by Lauri Läänemets, SDE chair and MP.

"We launched the criminal investigation last week, prompted by sessions [of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee] held in December of last year and the various claims made during them," Aivar Sepp, head of the Central Criminal Police's corruption crimes bureau, told ERR.

Police have not brought any suspicions at this stage and the investigation is still in its early phases, the Central Criminal Police added.

The investigation was launched under the section of the Penal Code dealing with fraud committed by a public official.

"After the select committee meeting, we reviewed various circumstances and concluded that we cannot confirm or rule out the absence of grounds for suspicion of a potential offense," Sepp added.

Õhtuleht reported in December that in 2021, before becoming party chair, Läänemets had paid €5,000 in cash for editing services to Egle Heinsar, a former member of the Social Democrats. He used funds from his Riigikogu expense allowance to cover the payment. Läänemets stated at the time that he had done nothing illegal and that the actual amount had been smaller.

The matter was also taken up by the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee, which on Monday decided to forward materials and a formal request to law enforcement concerning the editing services purchased using Läänemets's expense allowance.

Committee member and MP Irja Lutsar (Eesti 200) said that "Heinsar publicly admitted that at least once, in July 2022, the company issued a fictitious invoice to Lauri Läänemets." She added that Läänemets denies any wrongdoing.

The documents sent to the Prosecutor's Office, the Central Criminal Police and the ISS pertain to invoices submitted by Heinsar's company, OÜ Keeletunne. The aim is to determine whether the funds were used lawfully.

Läänemets: Launching proceedings is what the police do

Speaking to ERR about the criminal case, Lauri Läänemets said that the police are required by law to open proceedings when such suspicions are raised. "That's the police's job and the law must be followed — I think that's reasonable," he said.

Läänemets added that the police are reviewing two invoices from 2022 that were paid using his parliamentary expense allowance: one for €219 and another for €690.

"Last week, we reached a settlement in the labor dispute committee with the other party (Egle Heinsar — ed.) and we won't be commenting further on the content of the dispute. Still, I understand that such a resolution may leave lingering questions in the public eye and that's troubling for me as well," Läänemets said.

The politician replied, "I can't really talk about it" to several of ERR's questions. "The agreement [with Heinsar] is such that if I speak, it will go badly," he said.

"I have used those expense allowances, and unfortunately, I can't say more about what they were for because the settlement [with Heinsar] stipulates that I can't comment on the details. But I've said things before and talked about it," he added.

Asked whether the agreement meant he would have to stay silent on the matter indefinitely, the former interior minister said yes, adding that both parties had agreed not to comment on the matter in the interest of mutual confidentiality.

When asked whether he was guilty, Läänemets replied, "We agreed not to comment, so no."

