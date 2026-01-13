Anti-corruption committee sends SDE chairman's expenses to authorities for review

The Riigikogu's Anti-Corruption Select Committee has sent documents to investigators involving flagged language editing service expenses filed by MP Lauri Läänemets (SDE).

The documents, sent to the Prosecutor's Office, Central Criminal Police and the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), include invoices from the company Keeletunne OÜ, paid for by Läänemets using MP expense allowances.

Authorities will determine whether the MP used the expense allowance funds appropriately.

Committee member and MP Irja Lutsar (Eesti 200) said Keeletunne OÜ board member Egle Heinsar had indicated that Läänemets used expense allowances to cover costs unrelated to his work as a member of the Riigikogu.

"Heinsar publicly admitted that at least once, in July 2022, the company issued a fictitious invoice to Lauri Läänemets," Lutsar said. She added that Läänemets denies any wrongdoing.

MP Irja Lutsar (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The committee member noted the case is very similar to one involving EKRE ex-MP Kert Kingo, which is why the documents were sent to investigators.

Kingo was forced to resign from her post as MP last spring after the Supreme Court of Estonia rejected the appeal of her fraud conviction.

Committee chair and MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center) said the current situation with Läänemets requires clear legal guidance.

Both Läänemets and Heinsar appeared before the Anti-Corruption Select Committee last November to provide statements about the case.

--

