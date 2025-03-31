X!

EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

News
Kert Kingo (right) and defender attorney Oliver Nääs.
Kert Kingo (right) and defender attorney Oliver Nääs. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday not to hear the appeal filed by the legal team of Kert Kingo (EKRE), which means Kingo must step down from the Riigikogu.

The Supreme Court's decision means the ruling by the circuit court remains in force, sentencing Kingo to a suspended prison term of one year and nine months.

In January, the Tallinn Circuit Court upheld an earlier ruling by Harju County Court that found Kert Kingo, a member of the Riigikogu representing the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), and attorney Martin Traat guilty of fraud.

Kingo told Õhtuleht that, as she had not yet been informed of the decision, she could not say what steps she would take next and added that she planned to speak with her attorney.

Peeter Ernits, who has since left the EKRE party, will enter parliament as Kingo's replacement.

The Office of the Prosecutor General launched a criminal investigation into Kert Kingo after Õhtuleht discovered in late 2021 that Kingo had submitted invoices from a law firm for reimbursement as parliamentary expenses, which were suspected to be falsified.

According to the charges, Kert Kingo submitted invoices from a law firm to the Riigikogu for reimbursement, listing various consultation services allegedly related to her work as an MP, which the firm in fact had not provided to her in connection with her parliamentary duties.

Prosecutors alleged that Kingo used falsified invoices to have the Riigikogu reimburse legal expenses incurred by individuals unconnected to her parliamentary work. Attorney-at-law Martin Traat was charged with falsifying the invoices, having had his law office staff draft documents containing false information based on Kingo's instructions.

According to the indictment, both Kingo and Traat were aware that the services listed had not actually been provided in connection with Kingo's parliamentary work. Instead, the law firm had provided services to unrelated individuals, while Kingo had the invoices for those services reimbursed through parliamentary expense allowances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Faulty undersea cables, calm winds behind Monday's high electricity prices

17:32

Electricity prices rise to €600 on Tuesday morning

17:16

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

16:42

EKRE MP half a million in tax debt transfers assets to mother and partner

16:18

EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

16:10

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

15:41

Estonia stops recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

15:09

Baltic Sea's eastern coast may face more frequent flooding in future

14:38

Kate-Riin Kont: Cyber hygiene has not properly taken hold in Estonia

14:04

Former senior police officials Heldna, Vaher, Alavere acquitted of fraud

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

30.03

Market price of electricity to hit €770 in Estonia Monday

08:58

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

30.03

Tallinn city architect: There is light at the end of the tunnel for Linnahall

09:36

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

30.03

Tallinn planning to build new schools as population grows

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

11:28

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo