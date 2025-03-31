EKRE MP forced to leave Riigikogu after top court rejects appeal

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday not to hear the appeal filed by the legal team of Kert Kingo (EKRE), which means Kingo must step down from the Riigikogu.

The Supreme Court's decision means the ruling by the circuit court remains in force, sentencing Kingo to a suspended prison term of one year and nine months.

In January, the Tallinn Circuit Court upheld an earlier ruling by Harju County Court that found Kert Kingo, a member of the Riigikogu representing the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), and attorney Martin Traat guilty of fraud.

Kingo told Õhtuleht that, as she had not yet been informed of the decision, she could not say what steps she would take next and added that she planned to speak with her attorney.

Peeter Ernits, who has since left the EKRE party, will enter parliament as Kingo's replacement.

The Office of the Prosecutor General launched a criminal investigation into Kert Kingo after Õhtuleht discovered in late 2021 that Kingo had submitted invoices from a law firm for reimbursement as parliamentary expenses, which were suspected to be falsified.

According to the charges, Kert Kingo submitted invoices from a law firm to the Riigikogu for reimbursement, listing various consultation services allegedly related to her work as an MP, which the firm in fact had not provided to her in connection with her parliamentary duties.

Prosecutors alleged that Kingo used falsified invoices to have the Riigikogu reimburse legal expenses incurred by individuals unconnected to her parliamentary work. Attorney-at-law Martin Traat was charged with falsifying the invoices, having had his law office staff draft documents containing false information based on Kingo's instructions.

According to the indictment, both Kingo and Traat were aware that the services listed had not actually been provided in connection with Kingo's parliamentary work. Instead, the law firm had provided services to unrelated individuals, while Kingo had the invoices for those services reimbursed through parliamentary expense allowances.

--

