X!

Tallinn Circuit Court upholds Kert Kingo sentence

News
Kert Kingo at the circuit court.
Kert Kingo at the circuit court. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court concurred with a Harju County Court decision which found EKRE MP Kert Kingo and he co-defendant Martin Traat guilty of fraud, clarifying the legal qualification of the offenses and confirming key facts in the case.

The circuit court however annulled the county court's decision regarding the classification of the offense. The circuit court found that the fraud and aiding thereof attributed to the defendants were not repeated offenses but, in legal terms, constituted a single continuing act.

In its other aspects, the county court's decision remained unchanged, including with regard to the sentences.

The circuit court agreed that the conditional sentence of one year and nine months imposed on Kert Kingo, and the six-month conditional sentence imposed on Martin Traat, were both justified.

In both cases, the sentences will not be enforced if the defendants do not commit any new crime during their probation periods.

The circuit court also concurred with the county court's assessment that the search of the law firm which took place in the course of the investigation was conducted in a legal manner, and that the evidence obtained during the search is admissible in court.

The court also found that the investigator has the right to interpret the terms "work of a member of the Riigikogu" and "expenses related to the work of a member of the Riigikogu" within the framework of the law.

During the court proceedings, it was established that the expenses submitted by Kert Kingo were not related to her work at the Riigikogu but instead concerned legal fees for third parties in a civil case unrelated to her reputation or his duties as an MP.

The court concluded that both Kingo and Traat comprehended that the submitted legal expenses were not related to the work of the Riigikogu.

No mistake in legal interpretation was found, since precedent and legal opinion have confirmed that submitting false data in expense claims is a prohibited act and is punishable. The circuit court also found that Kingo's error was not unavoidable.

The circuit court partly satisfied the defense's requests for reimbursement of appeal costs and fees.

To that end, the state was ordered to reimburse Kert Kingo for her appeal costs to the sum of €1,360.30, while Martin Traat's legal costs of €735 were awarded to law firm Eipre & Partnerid.

The circuit court's decision has not yet entered into force, and it can be appealed at the Supreme Court within 30 days of the date of the ruling.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:56

Tallinn looking to bring summer activities to Linnahall area

18:29

Tallinn Circuit Court upholds Kert Kingo sentence

18:01

Heavy rain postpones Mark Lajal Australian Open qualifier to Tuesday

17:35

Deputy mayor calls on government to build new power plant near Tallinn

17:15

Goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein injured in struggling Valladolid's Spanish cup clash

16:47

MP fined €300 for firing starting pistol in public

16:46

Sale of new cars doubles in Estonia in December in anticipation of car tax

16:38

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

16:23

Phone fraud surges in Estonia, experts urge caution and critical thinking

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

10:53

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

09:08

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Donald Trump nominates Estonian-born lawyer for US Ambassador role

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

12:19

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

07:44

Elering plans to invest €200 million to protect infrastructure from drones

15:51

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo