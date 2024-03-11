Kert Kingo stands trial

Monday will mark the start of the trial of EKRE MP Kert Kingo, charged with fraud, instigation of falsification of documents and use of falsified documents.

On trial with Kingo is sworn lawyer Martin Traat, charged with aiding fraud and falsifying of documents.

According to the charges, Kert Kingo submitted invoices from a law firm for reimbursement to the Riigikogu, which listed various consultancy services related to the work of a Riigikogu member, which the law firm did not provide to Kingo in connection with her work as a member of the Riigikogu.

The charges allege that Kingo used falsified invoices to have the Riigikogu reimburse legal costs for individuals not related to the work of the Riigikogu. Lawyer Martin Traat is accused of falsifying the invoices, allegedly writing data on the invoices at Kingo's direction that did not correspond to reality.

Both Kingo and Traat knew, according to the charges, that such services were not actually provided in relation to the work of an MP. The accusation states that the law firm actually provided services to unrelated individuals, but Kingo had the invoices for these services paid for with Riigikogu member's expense allowances.

The accused allegedly caused €8,271 in damage through the misuse of expenses benefits.

If convicted of fraud committed by an official, the court may order a punishment of one to five years in prison.

On September 18 last year, the Riigikogu, following the proposal of the chancellor of justice, removed Kingo's parliamentary immunity to continue the legal proceedings against her. A member of parliament who has lost their parliamentary immunity remains a member of the Riigikogu.

Kert Kingo herself has denied the accusations.

