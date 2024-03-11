X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kert Kingo stands trial

News
Kert Kingo in court.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

Monday will mark the start of the trial of EKRE MP Kert Kingo, charged with fraud, instigation of falsification of documents and use of falsified documents.

On trial with Kingo is sworn lawyer Martin Traat, charged with aiding fraud and falsifying of documents.

According to the charges, Kert Kingo submitted invoices from a law firm for reimbursement to the Riigikogu, which listed various consultancy services related to the work of a Riigikogu member, which the law firm did not provide to Kingo in connection with her work as a member of the Riigikogu.

The charges allege that Kingo used falsified invoices to have the Riigikogu reimburse legal costs for individuals not related to the work of the Riigikogu. Lawyer Martin Traat is accused of falsifying the invoices, allegedly writing data on the invoices at Kingo's direction that did not correspond to reality.

Both Kingo and Traat knew, according to the charges, that such services were not actually provided in relation to the work of an MP. The accusation states that the law firm actually provided services to unrelated individuals, but Kingo had the invoices for these services paid for with Riigikogu member's expense allowances.

The accused allegedly caused €8,271 in damage through the misuse of expenses benefits.

If convicted of fraud committed by an official, the court may order a punishment of one to five years in prison.

On September 18 last year, the Riigikogu, following the proposal of the chancellor of justice, removed Kingo's parliamentary immunity to continue the legal proceedings against her. A member of parliament who has lost their parliamentary immunity remains a member of the Riigikogu.

Kert Kingo herself has denied the accusations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar wins 2024 season opener in Waco

13:23

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

12:59

Frozen floodwaters bring winter mood back to Soomaa National Park

12:49

Carri Ginter: Doubling fine rates unjustified

12:08

Tallinn University to tackle unqualified teachers issue with flex studies

11:33

Kert Kingo stands trial

10:55

Number of vacant jobs down by a fifth in fourth quarter year over year

10:15

Estonia's Kristjan Ilves third at Nordic Combined World Cup in Norway

09:42

Expert: Putin has reason to hope he will win the election without fraud

09:17

Export down by a tenth in January

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.03

Finnish police remove former Estonian PM Taavi Rõivas from flight

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

10.03

Reili Rand: Estonia should not be given to Tallinn and Harju County

10.03

Amendment to hike officials' bonuses in Estonia

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

07.03

Estonia doesn't fund Czech artillery aid to Ukraine, but could send its own shells

10.03

Swindlers using WhatsApp and involving couriers in schemes

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: