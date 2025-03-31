X!

Incoming MP Peeter Ernits: You have to cooperate with everyone

Peeter Ernits.
Peeter Ernits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Peeter Ernits, who is set to take up Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Kert Kingo's seat in the Riigikogu, told ERR on Monday that in the current situation, one must cooperate with everyone in parliament, adding that he may even cooperate with EKRE if the Helme family can manage to change their attitude.

"If such an opportunity has arisen, then I am going [to the Riigikogu]," Ernits confirmed to ERR.

As he is currently independent and unaffiliated with any party, it remains unclear whether and which parliamentary group Ernits would join in the Riigikogu.

"In the current situation, cooperation should be with everyone," he emphasized. "It's important that it be with everyone, regardless of what color they are, in this highly critical global situation. There are reasonable people that I know personally in every parliamentary group and in every party. But that's all I can answer right now."

Last April, Ernits announced that he was leaving EKRE, citing the party's failure to make good on its promises to voters as well as the actions of Martin and Mart Helme.

Ernits now noted that he has repeatedly stated he has nothing against EKRE, it just isn't possible to get anywhere with such party leadership.

"I have no ties with them, but it seems to me that they haven't changed," he said. "If they are able to change their attitude, then anything is possible. But I have no contacts, no ties, no information."

Ernits was not elected in the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Running as EKRE's second candidate in Tartu and Jõgeva counties, he earned 2,933 votes that spring.

Kingo found guilty of fraud

The Supreme Court of Estonia on Monday ruled to reject the appeal filed by EKRE MP Kert Kingo's defense attorneys, which means Kingo must step down from the Riigikogu.

This January, Tallinn Circuit Court upheld an earlier ruling by Harju County Court that found Kingo and attorney Martin Traat guilty of fraud.

The Supreme Court's rejection of Kingo's appeal means the second-tier circuit court ruling will remain in force, sentencing Kingo to a suspended prison term of one year and nine months.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

