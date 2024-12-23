X!

Three Estonian court directors to receive hefty year-end performance bonuses

News
Outside a courtroom in Estonia.
Outside a courtroom in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has decided to give three court directors year-end performance bonuses of €6,000-7,500.

Pakosta will be giving Tiina Ereb, the director of Tartu Circuit Court, Tartu County Court and Tartu Administrative Court, a one-time performance bonus of €7,500 (gross).

The minister will likewise give a €7,500 (gross) performance bonus to Mario Metsoja, the director of Harju County Court, Tallinn Circuit Court, Tallinn Administrative Court, Viru County Court and Pärnu County Court.

She will be giving a year-end performance bonus of €6,000 (gross) to Hans Moks, director of Tartu County Court's Land Registry and Registration Department and Pärnu County Court's Payment Orders Department.

The justice minister's order did not outline the reasons for granting these performance bonuses to the three court directors.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

