European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official

Henrik Hololei was released from office over a probe into gifts received from Qatar, Politico writes.

The European Commission has launched an internal investigation into Henrik Hololei over suspicions that he violated rules related to conflicts of interest, transparency, acceptance of gifts and disclosure of documents.

"I am disappointed, but I accept the decision of the Commission and am glad that this long process has finally come to a conclusion," Hololei told Politico on Thursday.

Hololei served as director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport until March 2023. He then became an adviser at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships where his salary is slightly lower than it was in his previous role as the EU's top transport official.

According to Politico, Hololei was notified on March 21, 2025, that the Commission had opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

The investigation was launched after the European Public Prosecutor's Office began a criminal case over suspicions of corruption, prompted by a report from the French newspaper Libération. The report claimed Hololei had exchanged confidential information about a major aviation agreement between Qatar and the European Union in return for gifts.

The allegations were based on confidential findings from a 2023 investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), which was itself triggered by revelations published by Politico.

Hololei and his family allegedly received gifts worth tens of thousands of euros during negotiations over the so-called open skies agreement between 2016 and 2019. The deal allowed Qatar Airways free access to all EU airports starting in 2021. Libération noted that it was an especially generous agreement with no real compensation for European companies.

"The European Commission has concluded a disciplinary procedure with regard to a senior official," Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen told reporters on Thursday, without naming the official.

Three Commission officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Politico that Hololei was the official in question. Two of those and a fourth official confirmed his firing. They were granted anonymity to speak openly about a confidential matter.

"This procedure established that the staff member concerned breached the applicable rules," Virkkunen said. The college of commissioners has "decided on appropriate and commensurate measures to apply to this senior official."

