X!

European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official

News
Henrik Hololei at the traditional restoration of independence day presidential Rose Garden reception (photo taken August 20, 2022).
Henrik Hololei at the traditional restoration of independence day presidential Rose Garden reception (photo taken August 20, 2022). Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR
News

Henrik Hololei was released from office over a probe into gifts received from Qatar, Politico writes.

The European Commission has launched an internal investigation into Henrik Hololei over suspicions that he violated rules related to conflicts of interest, transparency, acceptance of gifts and disclosure of documents.

"I am disappointed, but I accept the decision of the Commission and am glad that this long process has finally come to a conclusion," Hololei told Politico on Thursday.

Hololei served as director-general of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport until March 2023. He then became an adviser at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships where his salary is slightly lower than it was in his previous role as the EU's top transport official.

According to Politico, Hololei was notified on March 21, 2025, that the Commission had opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

The investigation was launched after the European Public Prosecutor's Office began a criminal case over suspicions of corruption, prompted by a report from the French newspaper Libération. The report claimed Hololei had exchanged confidential information about a major aviation agreement between Qatar and the European Union in return for gifts.

The allegations were based on confidential findings from a 2023 investigation by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), which was itself triggered by revelations published by Politico.

Hololei and his family allegedly received gifts worth tens of thousands of euros during negotiations over the so-called open skies agreement between 2016 and 2019. The deal allowed Qatar Airways free access to all EU airports starting in 2021. Libération noted that it was an especially generous agreement with no real compensation for European companies.

"The European Commission has concluded a disciplinary procedure with regard to a senior official," Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen told reporters on Thursday, without naming the official.

Three Commission officials with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Politico that Hololei was the official in question. Two of those and a fourth official confirmed his firing. They were granted anonymity to speak openly about a confidential matter.

"This procedure established that the staff member concerned breached the applicable rules," Virkkunen said. The college of commissioners has "decided on appropriate and commensurate measures to apply to this senior official."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: Politico

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

President Karis promulgates military service and employment contract laws

18:43

Estonian government holds off selling stake in Port of Tallinn

18:15

Animals at Tallinn Zoo making the most of harsh winter weather

17:34

Estonia Drama Theater expands range of productions with English subtitles

17:03

Estonia moves to make school vaccinations opt-out, not opt-in Updated

16:53

European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official

15:51

CEO: Estonian public broadcaster's funding shortage has reached a critical level

15:50

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

14:39

Estonia may ban domestic violence offenders from legally changing their name

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

09:55

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

09:10

Tales from the Estonian east: New book explores hidden secrets of the 'other Estonia'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo