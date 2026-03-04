X!

Estonia signs joint agreement to combat corruption in Ukraine's reconstruction

ISS headquarters in Tallinn.
ISS headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia has signed a cooperation agreement with Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine to combat corruption, including the misuse of EU funds during Ukraine's reconstruction.

The main goal of the initiative is to create a permanent and practical regional platform for cooperation that ensures the transparent and targeted use of funds allocated by the European Union and member states for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

From Estonia, the Internal Security Service (ISS or KAPO) and the Central Criminal Police are both parties to the agreement.

The cooperation provides for regular meetings between investigators and analysts and liaison officers, as well as the exchange of operational information. Particular attention will be paid to monitoring the use of reconstruction funds, including public tenders, budget decisions and the distribution of subsidies.

The parties involved also plan to organize joint seminars aimed at developing measures to prevent and investigate corruption.

The agreement was signed by the respective the anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine. The Central Anti-Corruption Bureau of Poland has joined the initiative as an observer.

Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Michael Cole

