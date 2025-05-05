X!

European Commission probes Henrik Hololei on 'Qatargate,' conflict of interest

Henrik Hololei. Source: European Commission
The European Commission has launched an internal probe into Estonian official Henrik Hololei, five months after the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) opened an ongoing criminal investigation into corruption allegations, POLITICO reported.

The new probe follows criticism of the delayed response in the Hololei case.

The investigation concerns allegations that Hololei, when he was Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Transport, violated rules on conflicts of interest, transparency, gift acceptance, and document disclosure.

Hololei resigned from that post in March 2023, and took on a new role as an Hors Classe Adviser.

A European Commission spokesperson told POLITICO: "This internal disciplinary procedure is ongoing and is carried out within a reasonable period of time, account being taken of both the interests of the institution and of the person concerned."

The probe is being overseen by Budget Commissioner Piotr Serafin and examines "potential breaches" of four staff regulation articles on the "unauthorized acceptance of gifts," "conflict of interest," "unauthorized disclosure of documents," and "breach of the rules on transparency and the Commission Guide to Missions."

The Commission was criticized for not taking action earlier, especially after EU prosecutors opened a criminal probe. If a staffer is found in breach of the Commission's regulations, penalties can range from a written reprimand to removal from their job or reduced pension payouts, POLITICO said.

Asked if the internal investigation was triggered by the prosecutor's probe, the spokesperson said the prosecutors "did not alert the commission that an investigation was open on Hololei."

In response to French Socialist Member of the European Parliament Chloé Ridel's questions, Serafin stated that the EU's anti-fraud office (OLAF) report on Hololei showed no evidence of criminal conduct; Ridel expressed disappointment that the Commission hadn't considered suspending the EU-Qatar air travel agreement Hololei helped negotiate.

Ridel wrote on April 10: "The Commission's refusal to consider suspending the agreement … is particularly bold, especially at a time when European citizens' trust in their institutions has already been severely shaken."

While the EPPO is not required to disclose information on who it is investigating, it has confirmed the Hololei probe is underway, though it could not provide further comment.

Hololei did not reply to a request from POLITICO for comment.

Hololei, 55, was implicated in the so-called Qatargate scandal for accepting lavish trips and gifts from Qatar Airways during negotiations on a key aviation deal, raising serious conflict of interest concerns.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: POLITICO

