Estonia celebrates 21 years of EU membership

Thursday, May 1, marks the 21st anniversary of Estonia's accession to the European Union. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in that time, EU membership broadened the opportunities for Estonian people to move, work and study, while also engendering the growth of general well-being and the economy, and ensured national security.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that over the course of 21 years, the European Union has increased the size of Estonia and that Estonia's voice is heard. "As a small country, we have a say in the big decisions that affect Estonia, Europe and the world."

Tsahkna added that since joining the EU on May 1, 2004, Estonia has made a significant contribution to the European Union's innovative initiatives and digital development and is a powerful voice in the EU's security policy. "Being part of the European family has given Estonia the assurance that we will never be alone again," Tsahkna said.

"Today is a day of celebration, but also a day of looking to the future," the foreign minister added. "By celebrating 21 years in the European Union, we reaffirm our conviction that Europe's strength lies in its unity and the ability to support those who want to join our family. Ukraine belongs in Europe and Estonia stands by them every step of the way."

Writing on social media, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Estonia joining the EU "changed our lives, giving us security, economic success and freedom to travel, study and work across the EU. As one of 27 member states, we stand for a strong and united Europe, where every voice matters," he said.

On Friday, May 9, Estonia, along with other EU member states, celebrate Europe Day, where various events will take place across Estonia, organized by young people, state institutions, local governments, embassies and the European Commission.

In Tallinn, there will be a big family day with designated areas for different embassies and various organizations and an orienteering game. There will also be a free concert in the evening on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) with performances by 5MIINUST x Puuluup, NOËP and the Icelandic Eurovision star Daði Freyr.

In Narva, a large free concert with Anne Veski and Nublu will take place on Town Hall Square, as well as a range of activities to highlight that Europe starts in Narva and May 9 is the day of peace and unity.

