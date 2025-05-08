X!

Foreign minister in Warsaw: Europe holds lever of power and Putin has no aces

News
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On May 7 and 8, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) was in Warsaw for the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich), where Russia's aggression against Ukraine and relations between the EU and the U.S. were discussed. Tsahkna also met with the U.K. Foreign Secretary, David Lammy to discuss EU – U.K. relations.

The discussions between EU foreign ministers in Warsaw focused on Russia's continued aggression and how to support Ukraine.

"We all want peace in Ukraine – a peace that is lasting and respects Ukraine's sovereign rights. However, Russia does not care about such peace," Tsahkna said, adding that peace achieved on Putin's terms was not sustainable.

Tsahkna said that despite Russia's claims, the sanctions were having a significant negative impact on the Russian economy.

"Europe has the lever of power and Putin has no aces," he said. "We must continue to raise the cost of the war for Russia. The additional 17th package of sanctions must be adopted already this month and the sanctions must remain in place until Russia has compensated Ukraine for the damage it has caused with its aggression. At the same time, we must move forward with using the frozen assets of the Russian central bank for the benefit of Ukraine," the foreign minister added.

In the discussion on EU-US relations, Tsahkna conveyed his observations from his meetings in Washington to EU foreign ministers.

"Europe must be an equal partner to the United States in ensuring security. To achieve this, the European Union has approved a €800 billion plan for re-arming," Tsahkna said. The Estonian foreign minister also stressed the strategic importance of rebuilding Ukraine, which created new opportunities for transatlantic cooperation.

At the meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Tsahkna said that the U.K. was an indispensable partner for the EU. "Estonia supports deeper relations between the EU and the United Kingdom, especially in areas related to security," Tsahkna said.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza was also discussed. No humanitarian organization has been able to deliver aid to Gaza for more than two months and the situation is extremely critical.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

Foreign minister in Warsaw: Europe holds lever of power and Putin has no aces

