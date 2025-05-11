Foreign minister: Aggressor must understand continuing the war will not pay off

According to Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), Vladimir Putin could choose to stop the aggression against Ukraine at any moment, but refuses to do so. Tsahkna said Russia must be made to understand that it is not to their advantage to continue the war.

Tsahkna said that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine and also supports the allies' call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, which would increase pressure on Moscow in case of non-compliance.

"Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering. We will continue to assist Ukraine in every way possible, including on their path to NATO and European Union membership. Estonia's commitment to the security of Ukraine, and therefore of Europe as a whole, is demonstrated by our decision to stand ready to contribute a company-sized unit to the new deterrent force to be established to guarantee Ukraine's security after the ceasefire," Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister also pointed out that in to achieve peace, it is necessary to make Russia understand that it is not to their advantage to continue the war.

"Estonia's goal is a just and lasting peace. In order to achieve this, the aggressor must understand that the continuation of the war will not pay off. We have consistently said that Russia has to change course, stop its aggression, return to its borders and stay there, otherwise international pressure will continue and intensify," Tsahkna said.

According to Tsahkna, the 30-day unconditional ceasefire is another opportunity for Russia to end its aggression.

"By not taking this opportunity, it demonstrates once again that Russia's aggressive aims have not changed. Then we too must act swiftly by increasing military aid, imposing additional sanctions and mobilizing Russia's frozen assets," Tsahkna added.

Ukraine and its European allies are calling on Russia to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting this Monday.

Russia has shown no willingness to end its war of aggression and rejected a similar proposal from the U.S. and Ukraine in March.

Moscow also warned earlier on Saturday that it would not agree to a ceasefire unless the West stops supplying arms to Kyiv.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!