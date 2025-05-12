Baltics, Nordics call on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The eight Baltic and Nordic countries have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a Europe and U.S.-backed immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

The proposal was put forward on Saturday by Ukraine, Germany, France, Poland, and the UK with support from the USA. The deadline to implement the ceasefire is Monday, May 12.

Russia has been threatened with "massive" sanctions if it does not comply. Putin has instead suggested talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

On Monday, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – known as the NB8 – issued a joint statement showing their support for Ukraine.

The NB8 stands with Ukraine on the path to just and lasting peace.



We call Russia to accept the unconditional, immediate ceasefire for 30 days. Only this can pave the way for negotiations.



If Putin decides to continue the killings, our response will be resolute. pic.twitter.com/W0nZjjrDKw — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) May 12, 2025

"Ukraine wants peace. We, the Nordic and Baltic Countries, want peace," they wrote.

"We call on Russia to agree to an unconditional and immediate 30-day ceasefire," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) in a statement. "This is the first step towards a just and lasting peace."

"President Zelenskyy has repeatedly shown his sincere desire for peace and is ready to meet Putin face to face," he continued. "Pressure on Russia must increase to stop the killings."

"If the ceasefire is not respected, the European Union, together with the US and other partners, will have to impose additional sanctions on Russia," Michal said.

--

