Prime minister: Pressure is now turning on Russia

European allies gathered in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and potential ways forward. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who participated in the meeting via video link, said that the application of collective pressure on Russia has finally begun.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), who took part in the video conference of the Coalition of the Willing, said that the world is at a critical moment.

"We have probably reached a moment where the United States – with its desire for a 30-day ceasefire and its ability to enforce sanctions – along with Europe and Ukraine are perhaps even taking a step together, that this pressure is now turning on Russia. I think the American administration is also getting a little bit impatient with these Russian games," Michal said.

A tougher stance from the U.S. administration towards Russia is a distinct possibility, and now is the right time for that, according to foreign policy expert Igor Gretskiy. Hopes are fading that peace talks and the easing of sanctions can pull Russia away from China – the U.S.'s biggest strategic adversary.

In addition, the Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the May 9 parade in Moscow, clearly showed whose side China is on, said Gretskiy. Western countries should no longer have the slightest doubt that China is undermining European security, among other things, he added.

"The day before yesterday, China and Russia signed yet another statement in which China acknowledged and supported Russia's chosen means of safeguarding its security interests. We should not forget the other actions of the Chinese government," said Gretskiy.

China's friendship with Russia is nothing new, according to Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). It is well known that both technical components and moral support have been supplied to Russia. At the same time, China is trying to maintain economic relations with the U.S. and Europe. However, it is difficult to say what steps should be taken to counter this.

"It is really a question for all of us in Europe that on the one hand China is an important partner, but on the other hand of course China's relations with Russia don't seem to be changing in any way. I think that the Chinese policy in general, which they have had in Europe, will continue to be that way, so it is not worth drawing any major conclusions from this one parade," Pevkur said.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!