Minister: Ukraine's special tribunal shows aggression will not go unpunished

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the establishment of a special tribunal into crimes of aggression in Ukraine is a "clear message" that these acts will not go unpunished in the 21st century.

At a meeting in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would appeal to the Council of Europe to help create a special tribunal dealing with the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its perpetrators.

A crime of aggression is the unlawful use of force by one state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of another state.

Russia's top leadership will be held accountable when they are no longer in office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"This is an important event for international justice and it sends a clear message: those who commit the crime of aggression in the 21st century will be held accountable," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), who attended the meeting with representatives from the EU and U.K.

The signing of the Lviv Statement in Ukraine by Kaja Kallas on May 9, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Our common obligation is to ensure that the crime of aggression – the most serious international crime – does not go unpunished," he added.

The special tribunal is supported by 42 countries — including all EU members except Hungary and Slovakia — the G7 countries, except the U.S. (which withdrew its support under the Trump administration) and other nations including Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Costa Rica and Guatemala, Politico Europe reported.

Ukraine will put forward its proposal on May 14 at the Council of Europe.

The special tribunal will complement the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine, as the ICC has no general jurisdiction over the crime of aggression, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign ministers gathered in Lviv on Friday to show support for Ukraine on Moscow's Victory Day, marking the end of the Second World War.

More information about the special tribunal can be read here on the Council of Europe's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!