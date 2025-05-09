X!

Minister: Ukraine's special tribunal shows aggression will not go unpunished

News
Margus Tsahkna in Lviv, Ukraine on May 9, 2025.
Margus Tsahkna in Lviv, Ukraine on May 9, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the establishment of a special tribunal into crimes of aggression in Ukraine is a "clear message" that these acts will not go unpunished in the 21st century.

At a meeting in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would appeal to the Council of Europe to help create a special tribunal dealing with the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its perpetrators.

A crime of aggression is the unlawful use of force by one state against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of another state.

Russia's top leadership will be held accountable when they are no longer in office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"This is an important event for international justice and it sends a clear message: those who commit the crime of aggression in the 21st century will be held accountable," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), who attended the meeting with representatives from the EU and U.K.

The signing of the Lviv Statement in Ukraine by Kaja Kallas on May 9, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Our common obligation is to ensure that the crime of aggression – the most serious international crime – does not go unpunished," he added.

The special tribunal is supported by 42 countries — including all EU members except Hungary and Slovakia — the G7 countries, except the U.S. (which withdrew its support under the Trump administration) and other nations including Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Costa Rica and Guatemala, Politico Europe reported.

Ukraine will put forward its proposal on May 14 at the Council of Europe.

The special tribunal will complement the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine, as the ICC has no general jurisdiction over the crime of aggression, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign ministers gathered in Lviv on Friday to show support for Ukraine on Moscow's Victory Day, marking the end of the Second World War.

More information about the special tribunal can be read here on the Council of Europe's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

New renovation grant round to emphasize energy savings over submission speed

17:25

TalTech reelects Tiit Land as rector for second time

17:21

Narva Museum chief Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova named European of the Year

16:50

Emphasis on fruit and vegetables in new school meals regulation

16:28

Tallink CEO: Finnish tourists haven't disappeared but fewer trips made to Estonia

16:12

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day' Updated

16:00

Minister: Ukraine's special tribunal shows aggression will not go unpunished

15:56

Tiit Maran: The story of overturning environmental conservation

15:24

From Estonia to Eurovision: Tommy Cash on music, bold art and his grandma

14:58

Government increases reserve soldiers' allowances

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16:12

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day' Updated

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

08.05

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

08.05

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

08.05

Government makes VAT rise permanent

13:41

Newnew Polar Bear captain arrested in Hong Kong over Baltic Sea cable break

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo