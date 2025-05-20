Tartu sending 3 vehicles to sister city Lviv after fundraising campaign

This spring, the City of Tartu launched a fundraising campaign to help its sister city of Lviv in Ukraine. After Lviv requested assistance in purchasing vehicles for its law enforcement units, Tartu's residents raised €6,000, enabling three buses to be sent to Ukraine.

The City of Tartu is sending a seven-seater minibus to Lviv, while Go Bus is also providing a 45-seater bus. The third vehicle will be purchased using the donated funds. The preparation of the vehicles will be carried out in cooperation with the non-profit organization United Delivery Mission, which is also helping with the necessary documentation.

"I would like to thank everyone who donated, as every contribution helps to strengthen the feeling of security in Lviv," said Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform). "The support of the City of Tartu, its residents, and its businesses is not only symbolic but also practical and necessary. All three buses will be delivered to Ukraine under the auspices of Tartu," he added.

Ramses Riive, Go Bus's regional manager for southern Estonia, added that the company is delighted to be able to contribute to solving some of the transport issues in Lviv.

The charity campaign was launched in March, when the City of Tartu called on its residents to support Lviv, which is facing mounting security challenges in the face of Russia's war of aggression.

In the context of the war, Lviv has become an important humanitarian and logistical hub, where ensuring security is a daily challenge. The additional vehicles will help to improve patrolling and reinforce the local security service.

Although Tartu and Lviv only officially became sister cities in 2024, Estonia's "City of Good Thoughts" has been sending practical support to Ukraine's cultural capital for much longer.

Power banks, art supplies, and a piano for a music school have all previously been sent from Tartu to Lviv. In 2022, three Tartu commuter buses were sent to Lviv, which are now being used to transport Ukrainian children.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!