Experts: Putin wants to continue the war under direct talks smokescreen

Vladimir Putin's proposal to begin direct negotiations with Ukraine is a smokescreen. In reality, Putin is interested in continuing the war, said Karmo Tüür.

"When a bully, torturer and rapist continues beating, torturing and raping while saying, 'I just want to talk to you,' then things simply cannot work that way. A ceasefire must be established first and only then can negotiations begin," said Tüür.

Putin's statement followed a meeting with the Chinese leader during the May 9 celebrations in Moscow. Whether that had any influence is unclear. However, calls for a ceasefire have grown stronger in the West. Putin's statement was preceded by pressure from the United States, including the threat of new sanctions. European leaders added to the pressure on Saturday.

"Putin had to do something — to start something that resembled a peace process. This was a time window in which he had to act. He did so, but in his own way — by proposing not peace, but some kind of utopian negotiation prospect," said Tüür.

"[Putin is doing this] so it doesn't look like Russia is entering peace talks under pressure — whether that pressure comes from Ukraine working with Western allies or solely from the United States," said security expert Rainer Saks.

Nonetheless, Russia wants to give the impression that negotiations are starting because of pressure it has applied.

At the same time, that pressure must continue, said Saks. Otherwise, Putin will achieve his goal: forcing the West to seek compromises with Russia and dragging out the process.

"As soon as Russia starts sensing that it is gradually being given concessions, the process will begin to stall again," Saks said.

"The only party genuinely seeking a ceasefire is Ukraine, and that's clearly with the backing of President Trump and the whole of Europe. From Putin's perspective, a single order would suffice to bring about a ceasefire, and then real negotiations for a just and lasting peace could proceed. But it seems Putin has no desire for such a ceasefire. Instead, he appears to be setting a new trap, attempting to launch some kind of bilateral talks through Turkey," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"If Europe had a clear way to force Putin to end the war, it would've already used it. But [Finnish President] Alexander Stubb has pointed to U.S.-European cooperation and a sanctions package being developed by Lindsey Graham that could serve as a tool for Trump — if he chooses to use it. Europe is trying to show Trump that it is Russia delaying the ceasefire, but more explanatory work still needs to be done," said Joakim Klementi from Brussels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!