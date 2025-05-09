X!

EDF intelligence chief: May 9 has inspired Russia in Ukraine

News
Col. Ants Kiviselg.
Col. Ants Kiviselg. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The increase in the number of Russian attacks in Ukraine can be explained by the approach of May 9, a symbolic date that has motivated tactical commanders to push their assault units to act even more aggressively, Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the EDF Intelligence Center, said at the weekly press briefing on the situation in the Ukraine war.

Kiviselg said that over the past week, the average number of daily attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has remained around 210. At the beginning of the week, Russia significantly increased the intensity of its assault operations, reaching up to 269 attacks per day.

"On the front lines, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive along all established directions. The main axis of attack remains Donetsk Oblast, where the most intense fighting — two-thirds of all attacks — continues to take place around the city of Pokrovsk and in the Novopavlivka direction," Kiviselg said.

According to Kiviselg, Russia's success in these attacks has been limited but unfortunately consistent.

"Most recently, they managed to cut off the T-0504 highway near the settlement of Malynivka, which connects Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. It is likely the enemy will attempt to advance along a route parallel to the highway toward Kostyantynivka. This is also supported by pressure coming from the Toretsk direction. In other areas, Russian forces' attacks have not been successful, and the line of contact has not shifted," Kiviselg said.

Kiviselg also noted that Russian air force and artillery unit activity has remained consistently high.

"The increase in the number of attacks can be explained by the approach of the May 9 holiday, which likely encouraged tactical commanders to push their assault units to act even more aggressively. At the same time, Ukrainian units have held up under the pressure. There are no signs that Russia is preparing for a ceasefire," Kiviselg said.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

