ERR in Ukraine: Pensioners take up arms to fight for freedom

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has led many pensioners to defend their country despite not being mobilized or required.

ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden spoke with some volunteers, some with Estonian connections, who formed their own combat unit.

The "Steppe Wolves," as they call themselves, also using patriotic pseudonyms, dream of becoming full members of the Ukrainian defense forces.

The group's leader, "Grandfather," said: "We are waiting for the Rada to pass a law allowing those over 60 to join the defense forces and take part in combat. Under the constitution, no one can forbid me from defending my country."

"Grandfather" said he started fighting against the Russian invaders as early as May 2014, when the Russian Federation began its shadow war in eastern Ukraine, the precursor to the stalled full-scale invasion.

"Grandfather" also received treatment for an injury in Estonia.

"I was wounded, but I was lucky — they treated me in Estonia. Thanks to the Estonians, I still have my legs. Here, they would have amputated both," he said.

So far, all they've received from the Ukrainian state, besides their pensions, is what they call "pencils"—122mm BM-21 Grad rockets.

"Those who want to will find a way to defend their country. Those who don't want to can't be forced. It's that simple. No one can be forced," said "Grandfather."

The support of volunteers, including those from outside Ukraine, is crucial.

"Volunteers help us a lot. Good people, including Estonians. I want to praise you. I have many friends there," "Grandfather" added.

They also use "banderamobiles"—ordinary pickup trucks fitted with rocket launchers and named after Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera (1909-1959).

At the start of the full-scale war in 2022, "Grandfather" began recruiting others his age who weren't drafted.

"We have a waiting list. We only have two vehicles, so we don't need more men than for two crews. If we build more vehicles, we'll take more," he said.

One volunteer, "Dnipro," said: "I joined the defense forces in 2022. I turned 60 then and retired. I rested a little and came back. Someone has to defend the country."

Another fighter, "Cossack," said his daughters and grandchildren offered him the chance to move to the EU with them. At first, he agreed.

"Then I thought, why go there? Europe is not unfamiliar to us, but who needs us there? Here, I'm useful, defending my homeland. Why should I go there?" "Cossack" asked.

So, what do those who fight despite their age think of those who dodge mobilization?

"They may be physically stronger, but unlike us, their minds may not have settled yet," "Dnipro" said diplomatically.

Both Ukraine and Russia face personnel issues in the war, but while Ukraine has creatively taken on volunteers, including prisoners who can gain release, Russia has resorted to a stick-and-carrot approach. When conscription proved ineffective, Russia began offering money to encourage people, often from poorer regions, and also deployed North Korean troops.

