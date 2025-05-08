X!

ERR in Ukraine: Pensioners take up arms to fight for freedom

News
'Dnipro,' one of the pension-age Ukrainian volunteers.
'Dnipro,' one of the pension-age Ukrainian volunteers. Source: Kristjan Svirgsden
News

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has led many pensioners to defend their country despite not being mobilized or required.

ERR's Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden spoke with some volunteers, some with Estonian connections, who formed their own combat unit.

The "Steppe Wolves," as they call themselves, also using patriotic pseudonyms, dream of becoming full members of the Ukrainian defense forces.

The group's leader, "Grandfather," said: "We are waiting for the Rada to pass a law allowing those over 60 to join the defense forces and take part in combat. Under the constitution, no one can forbid me from defending my country."

"Grandfather" said he started fighting against the Russian invaders as early as May 2014, when the Russian Federation began its shadow war in eastern Ukraine, the precursor to the stalled full-scale invasion.

"Grandfather" also received treatment for an injury in Estonia.

"I was wounded, but I was lucky — they treated me in Estonia. Thanks to the Estonians, I still have my legs. Here, they would have amputated both," he said.

So far, all they've received from the Ukrainian state, besides their pensions, is what they call "pencils"—122mm BM-21 Grad rockets.

"Those who want to will find a way to defend their country. Those who don't want to can't be forced. It's that simple. No one can be forced," said "Grandfather."

The support of volunteers, including those from outside Ukraine, is crucial.
"Volunteers help us a lot. Good people, including Estonians. I want to praise you. I have many friends there," "Grandfather" added.

They also use "banderamobiles"—ordinary pickup trucks fitted with rocket launchers and named after Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera (1909-1959).

At the start of the full-scale war in 2022, "Grandfather" began recruiting others his age who weren't drafted.

"We have a waiting list. We only have two vehicles, so we don't need more men than for two crews. If we build more vehicles, we'll take more," he said.

One volunteer, "Dnipro," said: "I joined the defense forces in 2022. I turned 60 then and retired. I rested a little and came back. Someone has to defend the country."

Another fighter, "Cossack," said his daughters and grandchildren offered him the chance to move to the EU with them. At first, he agreed.

"Then I thought, why go there? Europe is not unfamiliar to us, but who needs us there? Here, I'm useful, defending my homeland. Why should I go there?" "Cossack" asked.

So, what do those who fight despite their age think of those who dodge mobilization?

"They may be physically stronger, but unlike us, their minds may not have settled yet," "Dnipro" said diplomatically.

Both Ukraine and Russia face personnel issues in the war, but while Ukraine has creatively taken on volunteers, including prisoners who can gain release, Russia has resorted to a stick-and-carrot approach. When conscription proved ineffective, Russia began offering money to encourage people, often from poorer regions, and also deployed North Korean troops.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Center Party MP: Regular people will lose out financially this year

19:50

Government allocates €200 million of unused Cohesion Fund money for defense

19:43

Foreign minister in Warsaw: Europe holds lever of power and Putin has no aces

19:35

Estonian title holders Levadia not seeded for 2025/26 Champions League draw

19:24

Gallery: Estonian National Library reconstruction nears completion

18:52

Estonian-developed energy tech sparks pilot project talks in Japan

18:36

Maritime Museum's jubilee exhibition takes visitors back to the beginning

18:06

'Ma ei saa aru': The Tallinn festival bringing contemporary art to new audiences Updated

17:59

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

17:37

Olympic gold medalist to compete in next month's Rhythmic Gymnastics Euros in Tallinn

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09:11

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

11:41

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

14:37

Government makes VAT rise permanent

07.05

Tallinn's planned Pelguranna tramway still worries locals

14:41

Video: Wild boar piglet runs straight into the mouth of a bear

06.05

Escaped kangaroo faces tough odds in Estonian wilderness

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo