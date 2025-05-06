X!

ERR in Ukraine: Mineral deal with US is high-risk

News
United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Ukrainian economics minister Yulia Svyrydenko signing the minerals deal, April 30, 2025.
United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Ukrainian economics minister Yulia Svyrydenko signing the minerals deal, April 30, 2025. Source: Scanpix/AFP
News

The mineral agreement signed in Washington last week could bring money or peace to Ukraine, but when and in what proportion remains unclear. ERR's Anton Aleksejev spoke to experts in Ukraine about the deal's implications and prospects.

New Geopolitics Research Network think tank analyst Mykhailo Samus said the deal helps to crystallize standing points.

"For Ukraine, this means that Trump can no longer claim that Ukraine does not want peace, but that Russia does. That it is difficult to communicate with Ukraine but easier with Russia. That Zelenskyy does not want to reach an agreement, but Russia supposedly does. Right now, the situation is quite the reverse," Samus said.

Kharkiv National University of Economics Professor Dmytro Shyyan said the deal is something of a stalking horse.

"The key thing is that Donald Trump raised the mineral agreement as a shield and made it clear that until this issue is resolved, everything else will take a back seat. [As if] Ukraine has raised a barrier on this issue, and we hope that we can now move forward," Shyyan said.

How the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement will function is unclear.
Ukraine Security and Cooperation Center executive director Dmytro Zhmailo noted a precedent in Afghanistan, which never came to fruition.

He said: "There is still a long road to the agreement's implementation. In 2018, Donald Trump signed a similar deal with Afghanistan. The terms of that agreement were very strict, and Afghanistan would have ended up owing a great deal to the U.S., but it was never implemented."

Shyyan questioned how the deal could work while the war is ongoing.

"The agreement also bears a high risk. Ukraine actually does not have very much lithium and other rare earth metals. Most of our lithium is found in the Donetsk region, but there is currently a war going on there. Restoring the mining zone would take several years and would still remain a big question mark. At the moment, there is no visible wait line of those wanting to mine mineral resources in Ukraine," he noted.

The mineral deal provides no security guarantee, neither for Ukraine nor for potential American investors. Trump, however, claims he is representing the interests of American businessmen.

Zhmailo noted that the U.S. recently declined to sell MIM-104 Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.

He said: "Trump does not want to give us Patriot air defense systems, neither for free nor for money. Our president has already suggested how to implement this agreement. If you want to invest in the Motor-Sich aircraft engine factory, put a Patriot system in the yard, to protect the plant. But mining rare earth metals would need a lot of money, weaponry, and powerful air defense."

Ukraine is still receiving military aid from the U.S. under agreements signed during Joe Biden's term. But hope for new arms deliveries remains.

Samus said: "It has been hinted that something is coming. We have been promised instructors for F-16 pilots. There has also been talk that under the pending mineral agreement fund, military aid will arrive, that the U.S. contribution to the fund will be in the form of weaponry. That sounds good," said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Russian leader Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day ceasefire to coincide with May 9, Russian "Victory Day," marking the end of World War Two. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instead demanded a 30-day ceasefire, which, according to experts, is unlikely to materialize soon.

Zhmailo said: "Even if a 30-day ceasefire were agreed on now, it would not come about immediately. It would require at least a couple of weeks of preparation. Someone would also need to monitor and check the ceasefire. We have the experience of the two Minsk accords, when the front line never remained unchanged, even for one moment."

Samus said: "If Russia really wanted to stop the exchange of fire, it would stop it. We have been ready for that for a long time. If the exchange of fire stopped, negotiations could begin, which could last for years. Of course, none of that suits Putin. He wants a situation where negotiations drag on for years but fighting continues at the same time. That kind of scenario would please him the most."

Ukraine faces major obstacles to resource development — including conflict in mineral-rich eastern regions, outdated Soviet-era geological data, and a war-damaged power grid — making investment risky and large-scale mining currently non-viable even for eager companies. The agreement gives Ukraine full ownership over its resources and equal fund management with the U.S., with revenues from new (not existing) projects going to a jointly run Reconstruction Fund backed by the U.S. The agreement, however, lacks formal security guarantees and could serve more as a model for future U.S. mineral diplomacy elsewhere.

Following the deal's signing last Wednesday, the Trump administration said it was stepping back as mediator in the war.

Some defense experts have said the U.S. won't send Patriot systems to Ukraine as they require 90 U.S. troops to operate plus months of training, and more familiar systems like S-300s might be better suited.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Andrew Whyte

Source: "Välisilm"

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Researchers mapping microplastics' path in Gulf of Finland

14:04

Revenue from vehicle registration tax falling well short of forecasts

13:34

Narva cafeteria vendor serves up celebrity-inspired school lunches

13:18

Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

13:02

Tartu County wolf attack leaves close to 50 lambs slaughtered

12:49

Mark Lajal gets Francavilla al Mare ATP tournament off to winning start

12:29

Estonian ambassador: A complex picture in US, marked by fear of the unknown

11:55

Reservists get 'reality check' at military exercise Hedgehog

11:31

ERR Ukraine: Prisoners prefer front-line fighting to being locked up in a cell

11:03

Estonian Supreme Court acquits assisted suicide purveyor

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo