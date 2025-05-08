X!

Narva Museum opens memorial exhibition for Ukrainian children killed in war

An exhibition commemorating Ukrainian children killed as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression is open at Narva Museum in Estonia's border city until May 11.

The touring exhibition remembers the more than 600 Ukrainian children who have died during Russia's war in Ukraine.

At the heart of the multimedia exhibition is an exhibition of photographs of children, accompanied by projections of a stormy whirlpool and flickering candle flames

"Tragic history is being made before our eyes today, and it is the duty of modern museums, among other things, to record it for future generations and to present the facts of the real horrors of war to the world," said Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova, a member of the Narva Museum management board.

Another important part of the multimedia exhibition is the musical piece "Sleep, My Child", dedicated to 15-year-old social activist Danylo Didik, who was killed in Kharkiv in 2015.

The exhibition was created in cooperation between the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine's Department for the Protection of Children's Rights and Combating Domestic Violence. Specialists from the department document the deaths of young civilians in Ukraine.

In recent years, Narva Museum, which stands on the banks of the Narva River facing Russia's Ivangorod, has taken a hard stance against Moscow's "Victory Day" propaganda on May 9, which glorifies the country's military conflicts.

Since 2023, a banner calling President Vladimir Putin a war criminal has hung from the museum's walls, which can clearly be seen from Russia.

Additionally, exhibitions tackling Russia's treatment of Narva – such as the bombing in 1944 which destroyed most of the city – have also been opened, creating some controversy in the city.

The exhibition "CHILDREN" is open during this time from May 8 to May 11.

Editor: Helen Wright, Kaspar Viilup

