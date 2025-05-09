X!

Gallery: Flowers laid at Bronze Soldier memorial in Tallinn on May 9

News
Flowers were laid at the Bronze Solider statue in the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9, 2025.
Flowers were laid at the Bronze Solider statue in the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Banks of red carnations were laid at the foot of the Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn on Friday (May 9) by the Russian-speaking community to commemorate Soviet soldiers on "Victory Day."

As in previous years, metal barriers were put up to direct the crowd, which usually grows throughout the day, in the Defense Forces Cemetery on Filtri tee. A security company will also monitor activities at the site.

The statue was originally designed to commemorate the Soviet soldiers who died liberating Tallinn from the Nazis and are seen as "liberators" by Russia.

Estonians do not view the soldiers as liberators, as the Soviets then started the second occupation of Estonia, which lasted until 1991.

"The Soviet Union was not a liberator; it was an occupier," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on May 8.

Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, accompanied by the usual propaganda. The public holiday is also widely celebrated in other parts of the former Soviet Union and elsewhere with large Russian communities.

In Estonia, the public display of so-called Victory Day symbols is prohibited.

European countries, including Estonia, mark the end of the Second World War on May 8. May 9 is celebrated as "Europe Day" and the start of the development of the European Union.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Ministry of Climate sends nuclear energy intent document for coordination round

13:55

Analysts: Estonia's labor migration policy in need of clear principles

13:41

Newnew Polar Bear captain arrested in Hong Kong over Baltic Sea cable break

13:27

EDF intelligence chief: May 9 has inspired Russia in Ukraine

13:16

Raul Rebane: May 9 now also a day of threats

12:43

Estonia's accommodated tourist numbers down 9 percent in March

11:59

Fate of Tallinn's original 'million-kroon toilet' still uncertain

11:26

A lot of birch pollen in the air this spring

10:58

TBB Bank initiates voluntary liquidation process

10:49

Gallery: Flowers laid at Bronze Soldier memorial in Tallinn on May 9

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.05

Police issue warning after bear spotted in Tallinn on Thursday morning Updated

08.05

Baltics close airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for May 9 Updated

07:38

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

08.05

Government makes VAT rise permanent

08.05

Estonian hunters share simple tips to stay safe around bears

06.05

Locked Shields 2025 cyber defense exercise gets underway in Tallinn

07.05

Russia's border city preparing Victory Day 'propaganda concert' for Narva residents

08.05

Government approves first proposals to reduce red tape

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo